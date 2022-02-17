Bedard: “I Am More Worried About the Patriots & There Future Than I Ever Have By Far”

In this clip from the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes Brendan Glasheen to the podcast to discuss all the coaching departures from the Patriots. They discuss if Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick can handle the current coaching exodus?

When talking about the Patriots current situation with coaches and the front office Bedard expressed his concerns.

“I am more worried about the Patriots and there future than I ever have by far.” Bedard said when discussing all the coaching departures this offseason

FULL PODCAST: https://youtu.be/5EL9OPA3jKY

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by BetOnline and LinkedIn Talent Solutions!

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit Linkedin.com/BEDARD to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.