Bedard Instant Reaction to Patriots 24-23 Win Over Falcons | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis as they break down the New England Patriots 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in week 9. With the win the Patriots have now won 6 straight games. While Drake Maye didn’t have the best day at the office having 2 turnovers the 2nd year pro still managed to finish the game 19/29 with 259 Passing Yards and 2 Passing TD & added 20 yards on the ground. The Patriots WRs were lead by DeMario Douglas who had a career-high 100 Receiving Yards in the win on 4 catches. Stefon Diggs for the 2nd straight week found his way in the end zone finishing the game with 3 Receptions for 38 Yards.

