Bedard: Josh McDaniels Hire Is Best Path Forward For Patriots

Greg Bedard and John Zannis record an emergency podcast to react to the breaking news that the Patriots are bringing back Josh McDaniels as their offensive coordinator for his third stint in New England. The duo discusses the potential for McDaniels to build a strong offensive staff and adapt his strategies to maximize player performance, particularly for young quarterback Drake Maye.

0:00 – McDaniels named coordinator

5:56 – Long-term success for Patriots

8:00 – McDaniels’ quarterback development

12:00 – Fullback’s return to offense

19:32 – McDaniels’ game strategy

21:54 – Limitations of McDaniels

23:25 – Coaching search process

25:29 – Focus on McDaniels

27:01 – McDaniels’ influence

36:02 – Defensive coordinator favorites

39:31 – Patriots turnaround potential

