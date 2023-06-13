Bedard: Mac Jones ‘Much Sharper’ Than Bailey Zappe on Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

FOXBORO — Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard gives his main takeaways from Day 1 of Patriots mandatory minicamp.

“I would say Mac Jones was much sharper than Bailey Zappe. Zappe had some control issues and also some, you know, route sort of being on the same page with the receiver.”

Bedard: Patriots definitely have their issues on offense, but the defense is mighty impressive early https://t.co/OlqvIu4Q01 pic.twitter.com/SwM5tMOfGe — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) June 13, 2023

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).