    Bedard: Mac Jones ‘Much Sharper’ Than Bailey Zappe on Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

    Updated:1 Min Read

    FOXBORO — Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard gives his main takeaways from Day 1 of Patriots mandatory minicamp.

    “I would say Mac Jones was much sharper than Bailey Zappe. Zappe had some control issues and also some, you know, route sort of being on the same page with the receiver.”

