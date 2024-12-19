Bedard: Mike Vrabel Interested in Coaching Patriots with OC Josh McDaniels

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the possibility of Mike Vrabel becoming New England’s next head coach, with Josh McDaniels joining him as an offensive coordinator. If this was an option, should the Krafts do it? How would affect the GM position?

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !