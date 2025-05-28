Bedard on Drake Maye Progressing at OTAs + Stefon Diggs Situation | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast. Nick and Greg chat about everything Greg saw from Patriots practice today from Drake Maye to the WRs and plenty more. Greg shares everything he saw from practice today.
0:00 – Welcome
0:30 – Reaction to Mike Vrabel’s Comments about Stefon Diggs Viral Video
4:19 – Stefon Diggs not at OTA’s today
5:18 – Latest on Patriots DC Terrell Williams
6:45 – Biggest Takeaway from OTA Practice
9:40 – Takeaways from Drake Maye at Practice
12:32 – What have you seen from McDaniels & Maye relationship at Practice
14:36 – Offensive Line Performance at Practice
17:58 – Will Campbell’s Performance at Practice
18:23 – WRs Performance at Practice
21:27 – TreVeyon Henderson Performance at Practice
23:32 – Defensive Line Performance at Practice
25:26 – Jahlani Tavai
26:15 – Jabrill Peppers
26:35 – Craig Woodson
27:30 – More on Jabrill Peppers
28:40 – Cornerbacks Performance at Practice
30:08 – Wrapping up