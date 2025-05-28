Close Menu
Bedard on Drake Maye Progressing at OTAs + Stefon Diggs Situation | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

CLNS Media

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast. Nick and Greg chat about everything Greg saw from Patriots practice today from Drake Maye to the WRs and plenty more. Greg shares everything he saw from practice today.

0:00 – Welcome

0:30 – Reaction to Mike Vrabel’s Comments about Stefon Diggs Viral Video

4:19 – Stefon Diggs not at OTA’s today

5:18 – Latest on Patriots DC Terrell Williams

6:45 – Biggest Takeaway from OTA Practice

8:52 – Subscribe to the Podcast

9:40 – Takeaways from Drake Maye at Practice

12:32 – What have you seen from McDaniels & Maye relationship at Practice

14:36 – Offensive Line Performance at Practice

17:58 – Will Campbell’s Performance at Practice

18:23 – WRs Performance at Practice

21:27 – TreVeyon Henderson Performance at Practice

23:32 – Defensive Line Performance at Practice

25:26 – Jahlani Tavai

26:15 – Jabrill Peppers

26:35 – Craig Woodson

27:30 – More on Jabrill Peppers

28:40 – Cornerbacks Performance at Practice

30:08 – Wrapping up

