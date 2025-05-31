Bedard on How Drake Maye Look in Josh McDaniels Offense

Greg Bedard breaks down how rookie quarterback Drake Maye actually looked during the Patriots’ open OTA session, addressing the media buzz surrounding his performance.

“So that Drake Maye is here at this point in time in May with a new coaching staff and a new offense — to me, it’s not a surprise, and it doesn’t foretell anything about Drake Maye’s future.”

On this episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Bedard explains why the local media’s reaction is overblown and puts Maye’s early growing pains into proper context.

