Bedard: Only a Matter of TIME Before Vrabel and Cowden Have Final Say

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick Cattles discuss the power structure of the Patriots front office after Mike Vrabel made multiple references to Eliot Wolf in his introductory press conference. Tune in to hear Greg’s take on who has the final say now and in the future.

