Bedard: Pathetic Chargers Loss Was INDICTMENT on Jerod Mayo | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard returns for a solo episode to air out his grievances after the Patriots embarrassed themselves in a 40-7 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. He describes all of the ways that things are going wrong, and why this is an indictment on Jerod Mayo more than anyone else.

