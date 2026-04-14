Bedard: Patriots Could Draft a Wide Receiver Instead of Trading for A.J. Brown | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to Eliot Wolf’s pre-draft press conference. They discuss his comments on the Patriots’ draft strategy, Mike Vrabel’s involvement in the process, and how Wolf views certain positions in the draft. Then the guys discuss the latest on A.J. Brown and whether the Patriots are hinting at drafting a WR instead of trading for Brown.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:32 Reacting to Eliot Wolf’s press conference: this year’s draft talent, Patriots strategy

10:43 Wolf on what he looks for with edge prospects

15:21 PrizePicks

19:29 Subscribe to Boston Sports Journal!

19:46 Have the Patriots improved since the Super Bowl?

22:51 Wolf on Mike Vrabel’s involvement in the draft process

27:08 Thoughts on Mike Vrabel situation, how this could affect the team

37:47 Wolf on the linebacker class

39:22 Could the Patriots draft a WR instead of trading for A.J. Brown?

50:25 Wolf on top 30 visits

54:55 Thanks for watching!

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