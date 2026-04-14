Bedard: Patriots Could Draft a Wide Receiver Instead of Trading for A.J. Brown | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to Eliot Wolf’s pre-draft press conference. They discuss his comments on the Patriots’ draft strategy, Mike Vrabel’s involvement in the process, and how Wolf views certain positions in the draft. Then the guys discuss the latest on A.J. Brown and whether the Patriots are hinting at drafting a WR instead of trading for Brown.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:32 Reacting to Eliot Wolf’s press conference: this year’s draft talent, Patriots strategy
10:43 Wolf on what he looks for with edge prospects
15:21 PrizePicks
19:29 Subscribe to Boston Sports Journal!
19:46 Have the Patriots improved since the Super Bowl?
22:51 Wolf on Mike Vrabel’s involvement in the draft process
27:08 Thoughts on Mike Vrabel situation, how this could affect the team
37:47 Wolf on the linebacker class
39:22 Could the Patriots draft a WR instead of trading for A.J. Brown?
50:25 Wolf on top 30 visits
54:55 Thanks for watching!
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