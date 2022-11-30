Subscribe
NFL

Bedard: Patriots Extension For Jahlani Tavai Is a Joke

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to the Patriots signing LB Jahlani Tavai to a two-year extension. The extension is worth $4.4 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Bedard sounds off on the extension calling it a ‘joke’.

FULL EPISODE:

