Bedard: Patriots Off to Impressive Start to Season

On this episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots’ Week 4 win vs the Carolina Panthers.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:52 Have the Patriots exceeded expectations?
02:53 What’s the ceiling of this offense?
06:24 Concerned about the defense?
12:14 Thoughts on Gonzalez’s season debut
14:10 Defense has a chance to prove themselves on Sunday night
16:55 Thoughts on Patriots offence vs Panthers
24:09 Drake Maye’s improvement
28:55 Was Sunday a Stefon Diggs coming out party?
32:02 Thoughts on Mack Hollins
41:28 Why Greg isn’t high on the o-line yet
44:47 3 up, 3 down
