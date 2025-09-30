Bedard: Patriots Off to Impressive Start to Season

On this episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots’ Week 4 win vs the Carolina Panthers.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:52 Have the Patriots exceeded expectations?

02:53 What’s the ceiling of this offense?

06:24 Concerned about the defense?

12:14 Thoughts on Gonzalez’s season debut

14:10 Defense has a chance to prove themselves on Sunday night

16:55 Thoughts on Patriots offence vs Panthers

24:09 Drake Maye’s improvement

28:55 Was Sunday a Stefon Diggs coming out party?

32:02 Thoughts on Mack Hollins

41:28 Why Greg isn’t high on the o-line yet

44:47 3 up, 3 down

47:52 Thanks for watching!

