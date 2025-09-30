Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Bedard: Patriots Off to Impressive Start to Season

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

On this episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots’ Week 4 win vs the Carolina Panthers.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:52 Have the Patriots exceeded expectations?
02:53 What’s the ceiling of this offense?
06:24 Concerned about the defense?
12:14 Thoughts on Gonzalez’s season debut
14:10 Defense has a chance to prove themselves on Sunday night
15:10 PrizePicks
16:28 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!
16:55 Thoughts on Patriots offence vs Panthers
24:09 Drake Maye’s improvement
28:55 Was Sunday a Stefon Diggs coming out party?
32:02 Thoughts on Mack Hollins
38:56 Gametime
41:28 Why Greg isn’t high on the o-line yet
44:47 3 up, 3 down
47:52 Thanks for watching!

SUBSCRIBE to the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles
📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass
🍎 Apple: https://tinyurl.com/34wpwacn
✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/4s6ubcuy

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is brought to you by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.