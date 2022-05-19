Bedard: Patriots Players Don’t Feel Good about Patriots Coaching Staff

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal revealed on his podcast that initial reports out of New England is ‘not good’ in regard to the Patriots coaching staff.

“I’ve heard from people in the last couple days about what’s going on with the offensive coaching staff, and the initial reports I’m getting back are not good at all,” Bedard said on the ‘Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles’. “And that includes what they’re hearing from the players internally…it’s not going in a good direction.”

FULL PODCAST:

