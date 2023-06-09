    Subscribe
    Bedard: Patriots Rookie Marte Mapu ‘Very Impressive’ at OTAs

    Updated:2 Mins Read

    FOXBORO — Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard gives his main takeaways from Day 3 of Patriots OTAs on Tuesday. Bedard came away from the practice very impressed with Rookie LB/S Marte Mapu. He also discussed some interesting comments from Kendrick Bourne on the Patriots Offense under Bill O’Brien.

