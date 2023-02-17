Bedard: Patriots Should Target Jalen Ramsey

Greg Bedard explains why the Patriots need to import a No. 1 CB like LA’s Jalen Ramsey to get their secondary right. Should New England go after the Rams’ Cornerback or look to add through the draft?

“The number one thing on my list, to make the Patriots more competitive even in their own division is I’m importing a number one cornerback to get the second area right,” Bedard said on his podcast. “I think that if you bring him in here, there’s a fear factor on defense….I think the Patriots have pieces in the secondary then that can match up with anybody. I mean, Jalen Ramsey versus Stefon Diggs twice a year. That’d be phenomenal.”

Bedard discusses the impact Ramsey could make on the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.

Full Episode:

