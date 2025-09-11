Bedard Picks Dolphins to Beat Patriots | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the news of Patriots DC Terrell Williams stepping away from team to undergo testing and it’s impact on the team and how it make effect them this upcoming Sunday. The guys also discuss the latest injury report and how it seems trending towards the fact the Patriots will once again be without star CB Christian Gonzalez. The guys wrap up by looking ahead to the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:28 – Patriots DC Terrell Williams stepping away from team to undergo testing

4:22 – Expectations for defensive gameplan vs Dolphins

12:33 – More on Terrell Williams

14:38 – Patriots Injury report entering week 2

16:16 – Prizepicks

18:20 – Previewing Patriots vs Dolphins

24:55 – Expectations for defensive gameplan vs Dolphins

27:51 – Gametime

29:55 – Remembering 9/11

30:46 – Patriots offense vs Dolphins Defense

34:29 – Greg’s Game Prediction

40:22 – Wrapping up

