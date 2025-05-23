Bedard Predicts Patriots WILL GO 11-6 | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest on Terry McLaurin and if he became available should the Patriots reach out. They also discuss their expectations for Rhamondre Stevenson this season and why Greg thinks he will still be a big part of this team. Final Greg goes through the Patriots season and breaks down what he think will happen in each game and look at the matchups Will Campbell will face game by game as well.
0:00 – Welcome
0:58 – Terry McLaurin
4:13 – Rhamondre Stevenson
7:15 – Will Campbell’s shoulders
10:53 – Tush Push
15:18 – Prizepicks
17:15 – Latest takeaways on Will Campbell from practice
18:54 – Looking at Will Campbell’s matchups & predicting Patriots record
21:15 – Week 1: vs Raiders
22:45 – Week 2: @ Dolphins
23:43 – Week 3: vs Steelers
25:05 – Week 4: vs Panthers
26:31 – Week 5: @ Bills
28:06 – Week 6: @ Saints
29:36 – Week 7: @ Titans
31:54 – Week 8: vs Browns
33:40 – Week 9: vs Falcons
35:34 – Week 10: @ Buccaneers
37:16 – Week 11: vs Jets
38:30 – Week 12: @ Bengals
40:03 – Week 13: vs Giants
41:02 – Week 15: vs Bills
42:13 – Week 16: @ Ravens
43:37 – Week 17: @ Jets
44:43 – Week 18: vs Dolphins
45:30 – Wrapping up
