Bedard Predicts Patriots WILL GO 11-6 | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest on Terry McLaurin and if he became available should the Patriots reach out. They also discuss their expectations for Rhamondre Stevenson this season and why Greg thinks he will still be a big part of this team. Final Greg goes through the Patriots season and breaks down what he think will happen in each game and look at the matchups Will Campbell will face game by game as well.

0:00 – Welcome

0:58 – Terry McLaurin

4:13 – Rhamondre Stevenson

7:15 – Will Campbell’s shoulders

10:53 – Tush Push

15:18 – Prizepicks

17:15 – Latest takeaways on Will Campbell from practice

18:54 – Looking at Will Campbell’s matchups & predicting Patriots record

21:15 – Week 1: vs Raiders

22:45 – Week 2: @ Dolphins

23:43 – Week 3: vs Steelers

25:05 – Week 4: vs Panthers

26:31 – Week 5: @ Bills

28:06 – Week 6: @ Saints

29:36 – Week 7: @ Titans

31:54 – Week 8: vs Browns

33:40 – Week 9: vs Falcons

35:34 – Week 10: @ Buccaneers

37:16 – Week 11: vs Jets

38:30 – Week 12: @ Bengals

40:03 – Week 13: vs Giants

41:02 – Week 15: vs Bills

42:13 – Week 16: @ Ravens

43:37 – Week 17: @ Jets

44:43 – Week 18: vs Dolphins

45:30 – Wrapping up

