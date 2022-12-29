Bedard Previews Patriots vs Tua-less Dolphins

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview New England’s upcoming game vs the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.



TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Any fallout from Greg’s rant

5:20 Tough injury report

8:42 Bill, let the boys play for once

18:29 Tua OUT w/ Concussion + Dolphins Offense with Teddy Bridgewater

23:42 Dolphins Defense: Josh Boyer’s Defense & his blitzing is the key to all this

29:15 Red Sox minute

30:02 Pick ‘em: NE -3 vs MIA, 41 O/U

35:11 BSJ member question: Derek Carr benched and steps away from team to avoid distraction

