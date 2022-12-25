Join The Network Subscribe
Bedard Recaps Patriots Failed Comeback vs Bengals

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal recaps the Patriots 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The Patriots had the ball on the Bengals 5 yard line with just over a minute left in the game when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled and ultimately put New England’s comeback hopes to bed. New England has fallen to 7-8 and their playoffs chances have diminished.

