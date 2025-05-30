Bedard Shares Truth on Stefon Diggs Situation | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick discuss the biggest story of the welcome the Stefon Diggs viral video and Greg explains what he knows about the situation. Finally the wrap up with a mailbag of questions from Boston Sports Journal.

0:00 – Welcome

0:33 – Latest on viral Stefon Diggs Yacht video

18:21 – Is Stefon Diggs roster spot in danger?

19:25 – Mailbag questions

19:34 – Javon Baker

22:24 – Greg’s Patriots record prediction

27:42 – Will Marte Mapu make roster?

28:46 – Thoughts on Patriots WR Depth Chart

30:32 – Drake Maye

33:59 – Will Mike Onwenu make roster?

36:35 – Do Patriots fans need to pump the brakes on optimism?

38:55 – Wrapping up