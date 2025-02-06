Bedard: The Patriots SHOULD Trade for Cooper Kupp | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the recent developments with the Patriots and around the NFL, including some potential trade targets for New England. Myles Garrett has asked out of the Cleveland Browns, and Cooper Kupp has been informed by the Los Angeles Rams that they plan on trading him. Which, if any, of these two players should the Patriots go after? Plus, who will win the big game?

0:00 – Intro

0:50 – Dante Scarnecchia Update

7:25 – Coaching Staff Takeaways

16:28 – PrizePicks

18:49 – Patriots Retain Deron Mayo

22:50 – Gametime

24:18 – Should Patriots Get Myles Garrett?

28:08 – Should Patriots Get Cooper Kupp?

33:45 – More Potential Acquisitions

39:45 – Notturno

41:20 – Super Bowl Predictions

