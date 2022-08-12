Bedard’s Impressions from Patriots Preseason Opener vs. Giants

FOXBORO, MA — Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal recaps the Patriots 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants LIVE from Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

Check Greg’s coverage over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

Photos: Adam Richins' top shots from Patriots-Giants preseason opener 08.11.22 https://t.co/3it5ggmEJ1 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 12, 2022

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Patriots CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!