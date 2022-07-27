Bedard’s Observations from Day 1 of Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, MA — Day one of Patriots training camp in in the books. Mostly red zone work today. Devante Parker was among the standouts as he and quarterback Mac Jones connected on several targets. Also though they won’t confirm it it was very clear who was running the offense for the New England Patriots.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal took in all the sights and sounds of day 1 of Patriots camp and gives you his main observations.

