Bedard’s Observations from Day 2 of Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, MA — Day two of Patriots training camp in in the books. The Patriots continued their red zone work but today the defense had the upper hand on the offense. New England’s defense held the first and second-team offense catchless on 10 straight reps of 11-on-11.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal took in all the sights and sounds of day 2 of Patriots camp and gives you his main observations.

