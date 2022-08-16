Bedard’s observations from Patriots and Panthers first joint practice

FOXBORO, MA — Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal discusses his main takeaways from the Patriots and Panthers first joint practice. An all-out brawl started between the two teams that resulted in Patriots Wide Receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson both being ejected and sent to the locker room.

HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022

