Behind-the-scenes Bill Belichick stories, DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook latest

Andrew covers the latest rumblings on DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, then welcomes The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride to the show to cover Jim’s most memorable stories from his 8-year run on the Patriots beat.

What was it like shadowing Bill Belichick at two SEC Pro Days? How about covering Super Bowls and traveling to Mexico City for work? And what should fans know about Belichick they don’t know already?

