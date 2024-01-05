Behind the scenes on Patriots dysfunction and will Bill Belichick stay?

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to go behind the scenes on his shared reporting with Andrew about the new dysfunction that caused the Patriots’ season to sink and the offense to rank dead last in scoring. Later, they discuss what it will feel like if Bill Belichick leaves after Sunday’s game and make their game picks for Pats-Jets.

