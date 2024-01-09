Bill Belichick & Robert Kraft to Meet Again; Josh McDaniels Return Possible

Bill Belichick lives to coach another day.

The current Patriots head coach met with owner Robert Kraft on Monday and according to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, no decision was reached about Belichick’s futiure in New England. The two will reportedly meet at least once more before the head coach’s fate is determined.

The report also indicates that if Belichick were to remain, a reunion with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is not out of the question. McDaniels left New England two seasons ago to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. He was fired in the middle of this past season.

Belichick will need to lay out a firm plan to dramatically improve the on-field product after the Patriots' worst record (4-13) of Kraft's ownership. Part of that plan may include a reunion with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is considered a candidate to return, sources close to the situation said. McDaniels and Belichick have remained close, and McDaniels has long been one of Kraft's favorite members of the organization.

McDaniels has worked under Belichick for parts of 19 seasons and has been on board for all six of the Patriots Super Bowl wins. He was the offensive coordinator during Mac Jones rookie season which was also Jones’ best season as a pro. Since McDaniels departed Jones regressed under the guidance of Matt Patricia and Bill O’Brien and was ultimately benched in favor of Bailey Zappe this year. The Patriots offense has been among the least productive in all of football the past two seasons.

In his end-of-season video conference with reporters Monday morning, Belichick reminded reporters that he remains under contract with the Patriots. He also said he would be open to reduced role that could include relinquishing or sharing duties as the Patriots primary personnel guy.

“Look, I’m for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” Belichick said on Monday. “And, I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities. If somebody’s got to have the final say, I rely on a lot of other people to help. And, however that process is, I’m only part of it.”

Should the Patriots part ways with Belichick there are several coaching vacancies he could fill including Las Vegas, the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers all of whom fired their head coaches midseason. The Atlanta Falcons, and Washington Commanders also fired their head coaches on Monday.

