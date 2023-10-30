Convincing Bill Belichick to Sell at Trade Deadline Will Be No Easy Task

“You may feel a slight sting. That’s pride fucking with you. Fuck pride! Pride only hurts, it never helps.” — Marcellus Wallace | “Pulp Fiction”

Should the Patriots be sellers at the NFL trade deadline?

It’s become somewhat of a rhetorical question but, I mean…..duh, yeah?!? Of course they should. At 2-6 this season is ostensibly over and in reality, has been for a while.

I know it, you know it, and I’m pretty sure Bill Belichick knows it too.

So WILL he do it? Will Bill put aside his pride and begin building towards a (hopefully) better future? A future that, at present he’s not even certain he will be a part of.

Not likely.

The bigger question is neither should nor will Bill Belichick start selling off parts before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but what happens if he’s ordered to and still refuses? If owner Robert Kraft (Marcellus Wallace) summons Bill (Butch) into his office and tells him to toss the fight and Bill just says…no.

Or, does what Kraft demands but we have a repeat of 2017 when, according to ESPN , Kraft insisted that Belichick trade backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo at the deadline and move forth with Tom Brady.

How did that go? A grumpy Bill Belichick waited till just before the deadline and then gifted Garoppolo to the 49ers for far below market value. A 2nd round pick when the Browns had offered multiple picks including a 1st rounder earlier that offseason. No attempt to find a better offer. You want Jimmy? Here take him. A stunning act of petulance and self sabotage.

What makes anyone think things would be different this time around?

‘Hello Jerry. Josh Uche for a 7th? Ok send over the papers.’

“You got to appreciate what an explosive element this Bonnie situation is.” — Julius | “Pulp Fiction”