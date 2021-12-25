Belichick Rules and the Yankees Suck: Best of the Almost Shameless Podcast 2021

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

From Bill Belichick vs Tom Brady to Mac Jones vs Cam Newton to the Red Sox vs the Yankees, Tanya hit on all the best rivalries in Boston sports this year… and did a little ragging on Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers for good measure. Here are some of the best rants from Almost Shameless in 2021. See you in 2022, gang.

1:23 — Enough of the comparing, Brady and Belichick did it together.

4:15 — Fox & Fallon reunite to assign each of Brady’s 7 Super Bowl rings to a day of the week.

6:16 — Aaron Rodgers preseason shit-talking.

7:43 — Arizona Cardinals one of the most underrated teams heading into the 2021 season.

10:24 — Mac is the Patriots starter. Now what?

13:34 — Keys to the Patriots succeeding with a rookie QB in 2021.

18:02 — CC Sabathia dunks on the Yankees after they lose again to the Red Sox in the playoffs.

20:29 — Steelers fan Jarrett Bailey defends Big Ben’s honor.

23:31 — Jon Gruden’s leaked emails tell a story about who people are when they think no one’s looking.

25:56 — Roger Goodell will never give us the answers we’re looking for.

29:28 — This or That with Mike D’Abate: Belichick as Coach of the Year or Mac as Offensive Rookie of the Year?

33:57 — Patriots Mid-season Awards: Best win of the first half.

