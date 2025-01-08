Ben Johnson or Mike Vrabel? + Coaching Search Updates | Patriots Daily

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the recent news regarding the Patriots head coaching search, discussing the best direction for the franchise to go. After interviewing Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton, New England is set to interview Mike Vrabel on Thursday. Will he take over by the end of the week? Or will the Patriots wait to hear from Ben Johnson?

