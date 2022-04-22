Ben Simmons Set to Return in Game 4 vs. Celtics

The Nets could get a major boost in their best of 7 series against the Boston Celtics. Star guard Ben Simmons could make his series and season debut in Game 4 on Monday per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Simmons is returning from a herniated disc that has sidelined him for more than two months. Barring a setback, Simmons will play in his first game with the Nets since the team acquired him at the trade deadline. The Nets are down 2-0 to the Celtics and a Game 3 loss would render the impact of a Simmons return almost moot.

“If I could play right now, I’d be on the court,” Simmons said at the Nets’ practice facility Friday. “I can’t tell you, definitely, Game 4, Game 3.”

The former 76er has not logged a single NBA minute since last June. He was traded to Brooklyn at the NBA trade deadline for James Harden. While the expectation was Simmons would return to play soon after the All-Star break, conditioning and a back injury prevented him from playing. Now he has to jump in cold with new teammates in a high pressure environment.

“I think for me, my IQ’s so high, to play with guys like Ky [Irving] and Seth [Curry] and Kev [Durant],” Simmons said. “Just watching them, I know how they play, I know how they want to play. And for me to just get them in their spots and be a floor general, it’s exciting.”

Head coach Steve Nash has been measured in recent days talking about Simmons return and what expectations he places on the 25 year old All-Star. When asked about what type if impact Simmons could have on the series, Nash gave a measured response.

“I don’t know,” Nash said. “I can’t answer that. Does anyone in here have the answer? We would be happy to have Ben play, and try to play, but only when he’s ready. And if he’s not, he’s not. So we’re not in here just counting down the minutes ’til Ben’s back. We want Ben to play when he’s ready to play and wants to make an impact.”

Brooklyn drastically needs a playmaker like Simmons as well as his ability to defend Boston’s star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Simmons was named first team ALl-Defense the past 2 seasons.

“There’s some things on defense where I look at and I think I can make a big impact,” Simmons said. “In terms of just being vocal on the floor and helping my teammates and being a leader on that side of the court.”

“He gives us size, and speed, and playmaking, and defense, and rebounding,” Nash added. “All those things that are helpful.”

The Simmons news was soon followed by word that Celtics center Robert Williams could also return this series following knee surgery back on March 30. Williams could return as early as game 3.