Benefits of Football for College Students

Do you want to play football, but are afraid that it will have a bad effect on your studies and success in college? Today we will talk about the benefits of playing football for students. We prove that you can both write an essay perfectly with the help of an essay checker and play football.

The role of physical culture at all times has been very important for strengthening, health, the human body. Physical culture as an integral part of the general culture of modern society is a multifaceted social phenomenon that has a powerful impact on the education and development of all segments of the population.

Become happier

Like any physical activity, playing football regularly makes us happier – we eat healthier, improve our health, have a positive effect on self-esteem and reduce stress. Physical activity can be a source of stress. Team games such as football are adrenaline. We are ready and our hearts are pounding. But any physical activity is like a distraction – while you train, you think of nothing but training and play, and thus calm down. Team sports involve the active release of oxytocin, an important hormone and neurotransmitter that relieves pain and soothes. Several studies on the role of oxytocin in social behavior have shown that it enhances positive social emotions. Oxytocin is involved in empathy, trust, generosity, altruism, cohesion, cooperation and (social) motivation.

Football (as well as singing or running) creates a state of social flow and release of oxytocin, resulting in a state of kinship. It is useful in overcoming disorders when we feel lonely or isolated.

Even more, football as a form of physical activity is often used in public health strategies and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Be healthy

Football is also a good cardio workout that improves aerobic capacity and heart and vascular health, helps maintain a normal weight and improves muscle tone, and has a positive effect on strength and endurance. There is evidence that football in various formats of training duration and exercise – a useful type of physical activity in the case of chronic diseases – type 1 and 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, many diseases of muscles, bones and joints (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis), chronic fatigue syndrome and even depression.

Develop coordination, ability of teamwork

Teaches coordination, promotes teamwork and exchange, teaches to “think on the go”, helps to increase the skills of concentration, perseverance and self-discipline, increases confidence and self-esteem. As for football, the context of coordination skills means the speed of reaction to changes in the game schedule, the speed of the overall reaction, performing the necessary actions with maximum speed, the ability to coordinate their physical reactions, balance during unforeseen situations, readiness for sudden changes. If a football player wants to succeed in his business, it is important to spend a lot of time on training and development of coordination skills, because without regular work on yourself and the development of new skills, you can hardly become a football star.