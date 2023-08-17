Bengals Beat: Bengals 2023 Camp 53-man Projection 5.0: Chris Evans Has His Shot, QB Coach Dan Pitcher Wants ‘Consistency’ From Backups

CINCINNATI – Now is the time Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher would like to see some consistency from the position when Joe Burrow isn’t on the field.

The Bengals know what kind of superstar leader and performance they have in their starting quarterback but if Burrow – for whatever reason – isn’t ready for Sept. 10 in Cleveland, Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan need to know that the guy they call on can run a representative offense that produces points.

What Pitcher has seen so far in camp is what everybody else has seen. Some good passes. Some good reads. Some really good audibles and command of the system. What he hasn’t seen is the ability of Trevor Siemian or Jake Browning to put it all together over a string of several practices and instill confidence that if Burrow can’t go, the offense won’t collapse.

“Consistency is a big one,” Pitcher said when asked what he needs to see from the two in Atlanta. “And there have been moments where both of them, I walked off the field and I felt like, ‘Alright, if we can string those performances together, we have ourselves a good No. 2 quarterback in the NFL.

“But it hasn’t been every day, and so that’s my challenge to them right now is we have to just start stacking good performances on top of one another. And they’re being tested right now. I mean this is a really good defense that has a high volume of what they do. And we’re seeing things from our defense that we don’t necessarily anticipate seeing from many other defenses.”

Jake Browning ran the first-team offense on Wednesday but will play the second half Friday.

“I think just playing efficient, getting the ball out on time and playing accurate football,” Browning told me. “Kind of running the show as long as you’re in. There was some guys that it’s having played a ton of preseason football and so just making sure like everything gets communicated well, as a good operation and I don’t really think I need to put anything on film that I haven’t done already.

“I think just showing like, ‘Hey, I’m a consistent player and I can consistently get the ball on time, get it to where it’s supposed to go.’ I think that’s kind of what you’re asked to do in the situation I’m in. We’ve got a lot of playmakers, just get the ball out on time and get it to them where they can do something with it.”

Whether either quarterback will have Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd remains to be seen. One would think the Bengals would err on the side of caution and hold all three out. But that’ll be answered when the Bengals take the field Friday.

“It’s one thing to play that way (with) Chase and Tee Higgins because we got the guys to do it,” Pitcher said. “We’re confident. But it’s a Wednesday afternoon on August 16th. It ain’t Monday Night Football, right? With 100 million watching. So that’s a little bit different. We’re seeing some looks that it’s great for us and that’s hard time with our defense. They’re really challenging. But we just need more consistency. And you know, the next couple weeks we’ll be telling.”

Siemian will get the first half Friday night while Browning will play the second half, flipping their roles from last Friday against the Packers.

The Bengals are expected to start anywhere between 10-15 of their starters from their 22 on offense and defense.

The only regulars that definitely figure to sit out Friday are quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon (ongoing legal proceeding in Hamilton County court that will extend into Thursday), cornerback Chido Awuzie (still working his way back into full contact activity), Trayveon Williams (right ankle). Alex Cappa just returned on Wednesday but did take part in full 11-on-11 activity.

The defense won again on Wednesday as Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted a Jake Browning pass for Ja’Marr Chase at the goal line. The Dax Hill showed great pressure on the quarterback, as did Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. DJ Ivey knocked away a Trevor Siemian pass for Andrei Iosivas in the end zone.

There were some moments of hostility, like when Hendrickson went at Orlando Brown Jr, Logan Wilson exchanged words with left guard Cordell Volson and Germaine Pratt grabbed the jersey of Ted Karras. There have been several moments like this throughout camp but through 14 practices, they’ve all fallen into the category of controlled aggression.

Former Bengal stars Ken Anderson and Stanford Jennings were special guests at practice Wednesday, with both saying hello to the Brown and Blackburn families.

Key Additions:

Free agents: Orlando Brown Jr., Nick Scott, Cody Ford, Sidney Jones IV, Tarell Basham, Irv Smith Jr.

Draft: Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, Jordan Battle, Charlie Jones, Chase Brown, Brad Robbins, Andrei Iosivas, DJ Ivey

Key Losses:

Free agents: Jessie Bates III (Atlanta), Vonn Bell (Carolina), Eli Apple (Miami), Hayden Hurst (Carolina), Samaje Perine (Denver), Tre Flowers (Atlanta)

Retired: Kevin Huber

Without further ado, we present 2023 Bengals 53-man roster projection 5.0.

OFFENSE (25):

Quarterback (2):

Joe Burrow, Trevor Siemian:

In the running: Jake Browning, Reid Sinnett

Trags take: The back-up QB spot has turned into a dead heat, with viable arguments to be made for both. Siemian has NFL experience and has worked with Brian Callahan before. Jake Browning has worked with Joe Burrow and knows the Bengals system better. The job is there for the taking if one of the quarterback can flash consistency.

Running back (4):

Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, Chris Evans

In the running: Calvin Tyler Jr., Jacob Saylors

Trags take: We’re going to go with four here for now with so many questions. Better to have more versatility than less here. All four bring something different. Williams has returned to the practice field, if only to rehab his right ankle. There’s no rush to get him back with Chase Brown and Chris Evans, as well as Tyler and Saylors getting reps. Evans, with a strong showing against Green Bay on special teams and his 33-yard first-half run, certainly raises eyebrows. The Mixon court case (and possible NFL discipline) could really impact the ultimate decision.

Tight end (3):

Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson

In the running: Nick Bowers, Christian Trahan, Devin Asiasi

PUP:Mitchell Wilcox

Trags take: Wilcox is still waiting on the go-ahead to return to practice. In the meantime, Hudson figures to be the guy to get the nod. But that possibility took a detour last Friday when he sustained a concussion. He did not practice this week and isn’t expected to play Friday.

Wide Receiver (7):

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas, Trent Taylor

In the running:Stanley Morgan, Kwamie Lassiter II, Shedrick Jackson, Malachi Carter, Mac Hippenhammer

Trags take: Trenton Irwin has all but sealed his spot on the roster, showing he is a very reliable backup in waiting with spectacular performances. The big question here is whether the Bengals believe Stanley Morgan will get through the waiver wire, allowing him to be placed on the practice squad. He is an old reliable but there are just so many spots and keeping seven is already a tall ask. Trent Taylor could be in the same conversation.

Offensive line (9):

Orlando Brown Jr., Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Cody Ford, Max Scharping, Cordell Volson, Trey Hill

In the running: Hakeem Adeniji, D’Ante Smith, Ben Brown, Nate Gilliam, Jaxson Kirkland

PUP:La’el Collins

IR: Devin Cochran (IR)

Trags take: For what it’s worth, Zac Taylor praised Cody Ford and his play at right guard against Green Bay. They did sign Ford as one of six free agents so clearly the front office and pro scouts saw something in the massive guard who looked good in the run game, helping spring the 33-yard run for Chris Evans. The Bengals just don’t seem intent on cutting Jackson Carman if they keep him as a backup left tackle, his natural position. This gives the Bengals the best combination of starters, depth and versatility.

DEFENSE(25):

Edge (6):

Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, Tarell Basham, Cam Sample

In the running: Jeff Gunter, Owen Carney, Raymond Johnson III

Trags take: Injury to Tarell Basham came at a bad time for him. They did sign him for a reason as a free agent. The final battle spot right now in this group is between Sample, Basham and Gunter. At least two practice squad spots here. Murphy will get lots of looks outside and inside in practice. Will the Bengals show him inside in games and put it on film? Stay tuned. Murphy was absent from practice on Wednesday.

IDL (4):

DJ Reader, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele

In the running: Domenique Davis, Tautala Pesefea Jr., Zach Carter

IR:Devonnsha Maxwell

Trags take: Tufele had a terrific game against the Packers on Friday. Can’t see the Bengals exposing Tupou. Reader and Hill are the class of this group and the undeniable leaders. Carter is a second-year player capable of making significant improvement this year but the Bengals could try to sneak him through waivers onto the practice squad. Carter and Davis would be locks on the practice squad if they get through.

Linebackers (5):

Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie, Markus Bailey

In the running: Keandre Jones, Shaka Heyward, Jaylen Moody, Tyler Murray

Trags take: This is as competitive a group on the back end as you will find on the roster. Wilson, Pratt and ADG are locks. Bachie, who suffered a chest injury in the preseason opener, is a glue guy. Bailey and Keandre Jones figure to battle for that final spot and a place on Simmons’ special teams unit.

Cornerbacks (6):

Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, DJ Ivey, Jalen Davis

In the running: Allan George, Marvell Tell III, Sidney Jones IV

Trags take: Davis over Jones here because of Davis’ value as a back-up nickel corner (filled in for Mike Hilton twice last year) and his value on special teams. It’s critical that the Bengals have athletic ability and speed here. They have it across the board, from top to bottom.

Safeties (4):

Nick Scott, Dax Hill, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson

In the running: Yusef Corker, Larry Brooks, Michael Thomas

Trags take: This will be a fun week to see Jessie Bates again for many former Bengals, including Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. But the focus will remain on Dax Hill and this week he likely gets Nick Scott as his running partner, at least for a series or two – or three. Tycen Anderson showed his ball-hawking ability with two interceptions and a pick-6 against Green Bay. Battle flashed his pursuit and tackling skills nicely also in the preseason opener, though Lou Anarumo said a few technique issues on angles could be improved.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3):

Kicker (1):

Evan McPherson

In the running: None

Trags take: McPherson was 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 51-yarder against Green Bay. And he hit the extra point. A very good start to the preseason.

Punter/Holder(1):

Brad Robbins

In the running: Drue Chrisman

Trags take: Robbins hit his stride this week, booming punt after punt after an uneven first week, not unusual for rookies. Chrisman, back from his medical issue, was back on the field this week hitting punts and competing for the job. Chrisman could see action against the Falcons Friday night.

Long snapper (1):

Cal Adomitis

In the running: None

Trags take: Adomitis was clean in his snaps on Friday against Green Bay. Barring injury, the job is his.