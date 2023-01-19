Bengals Beat: Bengals ‘Never Feel Like Underdogs’ And Why That Attitude Matters Heading Into Buffalo

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will play second fiddle to no one.

In a postseason postscript to “they gotta play us,” the Bengals this week are making it clear that they don’t care if the AFC Championship is being promoted nationally as a preordained matchup between the Bills and Chiefs at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They don’t care about all the juicy headlines that would come from Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes meeting in a rematch of this season’s down-to-the-wire game won by Buffalo in Kansas City or last year’s epic back-and-forth AFC Divisional at Arrowhead.

The Bengals don’t give a rat’s backside about Vegas odds-makers installing the Bills as 4.5-point favorites this Sunday.

All the Bengals care about is spoiling the party. Just like they did last year in Nashville and Kansas City. The Bengals, not the Bills or Chiefs, are the defending AFC champions.

“We know that we’re defending AFC champions. There’s an edge to this team, we’re not an underdog to anybody,” said coach Zac Taylor. “That’s just been the feeling all season, we don’t care what anybody else says about us. We know we belong on the field with every team in this league.”

“People already know what we’re capable of,” said Ja’Marr Chase.

“We know who we are in this locker room. We know who we got. We’re excited to go up there and play,” added Mike Hilton.

But no one has trumpeted that theme better than Joe Mixon. The Bengals running back on several occasions now has heralded the Bengals as “the big dogs of the AFC” and is unapologetic about it.

“At the end of the day, we got all the cards right now. We’ve got to do whatever we can to go in there and play Bengals style of football. We’re going to do what we want to do in terms of going out there and execute on offense and we’ve got to be hitting on all cylinders on defense.”

"We got all the cards right now… we ain't no underdogs" Joe Mixon describes what it'll take for Bengals to beat Bills in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/u0ICTDexRY — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 18, 2023

“We’ve got to make stops,” Mixon continued. “We’ve got to create turnovers, special teams, field position. Everybody in this locker room is going to matter. Every down and distance and situation is going to matter. Every critical moment is going to matter. So we’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do to prevail in these situations.

“Going into it, we ain’t no underdogs. At the end of the day, we’ve just got to go out there and get the job done.”

The other Joe didn’t need as many words to sum up his attitude.

“I never feel like an underdog,” Burrow said. “I always enjoy going on the road. It’s just you and your guys. Feels like it’s you against the world and that’s where we like to be.

This situation is a little different than any other AFC team heading into Orchard Park for a playoff game. The cities of Buffalo and Cincinnati and their fan bases have been unified over the last five seasons, dating back to the Andy Dalton-to-Tyler Boyd 4th down connection on the last day of the 2017 season that lifted the Bills into the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Then, of course, the two cities bonded again after the Damar Hamlin collapse on Jan. 2 at Paycor Stadium.

But once the game starts, Bills Mafia will be in full throat, trying to cheer on the Bills to their second AFC Championship appearance in three seasons.

The Bengals will be up against not only Bills Mafia but history as well. Buffalo has lost just one home playoff game in Orchard Park. That was to Jacksonville in the wild card round in 1996. The Bills are 13-1 in home playoff games in their stadium that opened in 1973.

Injury update:

Jonah Williams was spotted Wednesday moving around with a wrap on his left kneecap. He dislocated it Sunday night against the Ravens. Ironically, Williams suffered a similar injury against the Ravens on a Sunday night when the Bengals lost in Baltimore, 19-17, on Oct. 9. He was back on the field the next Sunday in New Orleans. This week, it doesn’t sound as encouraging as Zac Taylor said Williams is “week to week” and not day-to-day. It sounds like Williams, who was not at practice Wednesday, may need a week at least to heal this time.

Jackson Carman replaced Williams and played the entire second half Sunday night against Baltimore and was on the field for the only touchdown drive of the second half.

The Bengals were going through rough times with the offensive line in their run to Super Bowl LVI. Knowing it wasn’t perfect could offer some perspective now that the Bengals face the prospects of going into Buffalo with three-fifths of the starting offensive line unavailable.

“It feels so different for us right now. Our team feels different,” Taylor said. “We feel we’re in a different place on offense, so you learn from all the experiences we had, we’ve always squirreled that away and make sure we learn from it. A lot of that stuff was so long ago. And sometimes you’re facing different teams and different strengths. It’s in the back of your mind, but at the same time this is just a really different year for us.”

Taylor also said that starting right guard Alex Cappa remains week-to-week with his left ankle injury.

Allen on the run:

Everyone who has watched 6-foot-5, 235-pound Josh Allen play quarterback knows he can and will take off running with the ball. But, unlike Tyler Huntley or Lamar Jackson or even Patrick Mahomes, Allen is like a tight end and a force to bring to the ground, especially in the red zone. Allen has seven rushing touchdowns this year.

“It’s just really difficult when you add in not only he’s a tremendous passer, accuracy, strength, decision-making,” Zac Taylor said. “Then add in the fact he’s a giant human being and will run and try to run you over. That’s tough. That’s one of the reasons he’s had a lot of success because he’s kind of a dual threat that way. They design the run game around him a lot of times and he’s not afraid to carry it and run for it. It’s a unique challenge.

“They do lot of stuff with him all over the field. Down in the red zone where you’re in that area with a block or two and you question it because the quarterback is carrying the ball.”

Better and Better:

Zac Taylor never takes his starting quarterback for granted. He made that clear on Wednesday. In just his second full NFL season, Burrow has more playoff wins than any quarterback in Bengals history, has taken his team to a Super Bowl in his first full season, has become the first quarterback in Bengals history to win playoff games in back-to-back seasons and has become the all-time NFL accuracy leader in passing.

“He’s always been so consistent for us,” Taylor said. “He just processes it really fast. It might sound lazy, but he processes things really quickly, gets the ball out of his hand really quickly and does such a good job identifying defenses. That’s why defenses are trying to toy with him so much. Trying to disguise everything. That’s the next step in his process. He does a great job understanding that. I think the throw to Hayden Hurst down to the inch-line was a great example of that.

“I didn’t think they were going to play a two-safety zone based on the look. And he changed the play and they played two safety zone and he caught them right above No. 6 and we were on the one-yard line. So he sees it at that top level, that’s why he’s such a perfect player.”

"I have supreme confidence in Joe." Ted Karras on Joe Burrow handling environment in Buffalo. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/ksa26uEXow — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 18, 2023

Sam the Man:

Sam Hubbard can do it all. He can set the edge in the run game. He can get after the quarterback. He can return fumbles 98 yards in playoff games to save a season. And he can help his hometown of Cincinnati through his Foundation. This is why he is the Bengals Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 2022. (Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or his Twitter handle anywhere within the tweet.)

“He just cares about everyone a lot more than himself,” Taylor said. “He shows up at work every day and sets a great example for veteran and young players. So dependable for the coaching staff. He’s not afraid to communicate with me. Be a leader in the locker room and tell me things the locker room is expressing.

“That’s not easy for guys. You can be a captain and still not have the confidence to be able to have that initiative and he’s done that. He’s done that for a long time. And I’ve always appreciated that. He just represents this city so well. Moeller, Ohio State, Bengals. Can’t say enough good things about Sam and his family and the entire community.”

🗣️ OXYGENNNN@Sam_Hubbard_ was mic'd up for his legendary 98-yard run. Mic'd Up | Altafiber pic.twitter.com/frspXRCsid — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 19, 2023

There’s no bigger fan of Hubbard than teammate Joe Burrow.

“We just have similar mindsets,” Burrow said Wednesday. “We have always had similar goals, we’ve always worked really hard. And had some fun times as well. So, when you go through all of that together in your formative years you develop a bond that lasts forever.

The two spent time in 2020 in Miami at Super Bowl LIV, just before Burrow was drafted by the Bengals with the first overall pick. Hubbard and Burrow began their college careers at Ohio State, with Burrow leaving after the 2017 season for LSU.

“We were just hanging,” Burrow said of hanging with Hubbard in 2020. “I hadn’t seen him in a while so it was good to see him at that time. It’s been great to play with him for the first several years of my career and hopefully for a lot longer.

“It’s fun to watch guys who work really hard make big time plays to win games. I texted him (Tuesday), ‘Man it’s crazy you had a 98-yard touchdown in the playoffs.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, I know. It was wild.’ So that was funny.”