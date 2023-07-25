Bengals Beat: Caroline Blackburn on $20 million Investment to in Paycor Stadium – Bengals Fans ‘Deserve’ Best

CINCINNATI — Big changes and fan experience improvements are coming to Paycor Stadium in 2023.

Caroline Blackburn, the team’s Senior Manager of Digital Strategy, spoke at length about the nature of a $20 million team investment in upgrades to the team’s home this season.

This is the third straight season the team has invested in re-making the Gameday experience into one of the best in the NFL. Right now, based on fan feedback throughout the league, the Bengals have a Top 5 presentation.

Upgrading the fan experience has been a priority for Blackburn daughters Caroline and Elizabeth since they joined on in the business at the start of the decade. Both have seen the arrival of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as a chance to reach out and restore the roar of fanbase desperate for a sustained winner.

“Our hope is to give our fans the best experience in the NFL,” Caroline Blackburn said Tuesday. “We think they deserve it and we’re committed to do what we can to help facilitate that. We obviously will need to continue to have conversations with our public partners to see how we can continue to build on that. But we view this as hopefully a very positive step to continue that and recognize what fans are identifying as opportunities and saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to be here.’ We’re going to help step up where we can to make sure we’re giving our fans the best experience.”

The improvement is two-fold. Improve the fan experience to increase the loyalty the fan feels toward the team and increase revenue streams for a team that is doing everything they can as a smaller market team, something Mike Brown again acknowledged on Monday.

“I think they go hand in hand,” Caroline told me. “But what you’ve heard, and you’ll continue to hear, is that our focus is on doing, things that are going to be best for the fan experience. And if that has a revenue tie-in great, there’s always that upside. But we’re here, trying to listen to fans and trying to prioritize what we think matters most to them. So that’s our biggest focus.”

The Bengals continue to invest in Paycor Stadium to create a best-in-class gameday experience that currently ranks as one of the top atmospheres in the NFL. According to the NFL’s league-wide Voice of the Fan survey, the Bengals rank in the Top 5 in season ticket member satisfaction and game entertainment with exciting enhancements being added this season.

Fans will notice the vibrancy of “The Jungle” and “Cincinnati City” themes throughout Paycor, highlighted by new banners welcoming fans at Gate A and two re imagined bars on the east and west sidelines. Upgraded concession stands and enhanced self-service express markets have been strategically placed throughout the stadium to reduce lines and increase speed of service. New videoboards across the upper and lower stadium bowls will add energy to the gameday atmosphere. And fans can take photos on the jungle-themed media day set used by Bengals players.

Tune in this fall to “From the Jungle: Bengals All Access” – a new 30-minute documentary show – for a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting transformation taking place throughout Paycor Stadium in time for the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 17.

(Fans may purchase tickets for all home games at bengals.com/tickets or by calling Bengals Fan Relations at (513) 621-8383.)

Elevated Fan Experiences:

New banners, graphics and murals will be installed throughout Paycor Stadium to add energy and excitement. Paycor Stadium will introduce an all-new east sideline destination bar, providing fans with a welcoming social hub to enjoy drinks and connect with fellow Bengals fans. A Cincinnati-themed mural, created by a local Cincinnati artist, will be a main focal point on the east side of the stadium.

Fans will feel like they are in the jungle when walking through the west side of the stadium. The west sideline will feature the Jungle Bar, a complete re imagination of the Queen City Taphouse. Canopy Crazies can visit The Perch for grab-and-go drinks on either side of the stadium.

Highlights of the $20 million Bengals investment and improvements around Paycor Stadium. Some made debut during Taylor Swift. Some in preseason and some by home opener Sept. 17. pic.twitter.com/mRsKAR72oU — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 25, 2023

The media day set will be a can’t miss photo opportunity. Fans can take photos on the same jungle-themed set used by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and all the Bengals players featured in gameday hype videos.

New videoboards featuring an entirely new LED interface will wrap around the upper and lower stadium bowls creating more opportunities to showcase engaging content on gameday.

An interactive map on the Bengals App will enhance ease of navigation throughout Paycor Stadium for fans, ensuring seamless and convenient wayfinding with step-by-step directions to seats, concessions and more.

Upgraded Concessions:

The Bengals and Jungle Hospitality powered by Aramark Sports + Entertainment, premier food and beverage provider, are elevating the fan experience through an enticing selection of new offerings.

There is a fresh look and feel across all concession stands, with a focus on gameday favorites such as chicken, burger, chili and BBQ concepts. Fans can now enjoy Skyline Chili coneys at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium. There will be two additional Tenders, Love and Chicken (TLC) locations with additional chicken tender and burger options exclusively available on the club level. “Smoke and Sizzle” is an all-new BBQ concept that will captivate fans with its authentic smokehouse flavors.

Driving speed of service and convenience, the Bengals added 78 self-service kiosks, seven new self-order and pick-up locations and 14 grab-and-go stands like “The Go Route” strategically placed throughout the stadium to reduce lines and ensure fans get back to the game as fast as possible.