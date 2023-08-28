Bengals Beat: Final Bengals 2023 Camp 53-man Projection: Jake Browning Nudges Past Trevor Siemian, Trusted Veterans Cut

CINCINNATI – Sometimes there are just times where you read the writing on the wall and the mood of the room.

Last Saturday night after Washington’s 21-19 triumph over the Bengals in the preseason finale provided such a glimpse.

There was the signed autographed jersey of Michael Thomas draped over the locker chair of second-year safety Tycen Anderson. There was a gaggle of reporters surrounding Jake Browning. The mood of the rookies who spoke was one of anticipation for the season ahead. The veterans who played deep into Saturday’s game could sense what’s coming on Tuesday.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET is when all rosters must be sliced to 53 players, with all sorts of designations likely to help teams create space, hold onto players and manage the roster the best way possible for the start of the 2023 season.

NFL teams cannot place players on IR until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Biggest roster questions:

What to do at wide receiver?

It’s not common to keep as many as seven receivers but the unique situation this year is that the Bengals drafted receivers in the fourth and sixth rounds and are fond of both. Trenton Irwin has proven to be a very reliable player at No. 4. So what about Stanley Morgan?

What to do at third tackle?

This has been a whirlwind ever since Jackson Carman arrived. D’Ante Smith flashed very well early in camp and continued to battle Carman throughout the preseason before leaving with a left shoulder injury in Washington. Carman likely wins out here.

What to do in the running back room?

Tough question since we didn’t see any of Trayveon Williams in the preseason. The Bengals will use the beginning of the season to likely find out. Chase Brown and Chris Evans have responded the way the Bengals had hoped, making the decision a tough one.

Is keeping four tight ends even a consideration?

Usually, in a ’11’ system (one back, one tight end) like Zac Taylor’s, that’s an easy N-O. But Tanner Hudson has Super Bowl experience and showed athleticism and that he can really catch the ball and make some yards after the catch.

How does Joseph Ossai’s injury impact things?

The Bengals will likely just let this one play out and hope it’s not a long-term issue with the third-best edge on Lou Anarumo’s defense. He was playing Saturday against Washington because Zac Taylor said “he needed reps”. Maybe that’s a message that they want more urgency or production from the third-year star out of Texas.

The final spots:

Michael Thomas, Stanley Morgan and Trent Taylor are three highly regarded veterans on this roster. One or two of them could be casualties come Tuesday afternoon.

Practice squad considerations:

The 16-man unit will be formed on Wednesday and Thursday after the waiver wire period passes. Every team cuts players they plan to re-sign to their practice squad. The likes of Owen Carney, Jeff Gunter, Drue Chrisman, Tanner Hudson and Jaxson Kirkland are names to keep an eye on, if not claimed by other teams.

Key Additions:

Free agents: Orlando Brown Jr., Nick Scott, Cody Ford, Sidney Jones IV, Irv Smith Jr.

Draft: Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, Jordan Battle, Charlie Jones, Chase Brown, Brad Robbins, Andrei Iosivas, DJ Ivey

Key Losses:

Free agents: Jessie Bates III (Atlanta), Vonn Bell (Carolina), Eli Apple (Miami), Hayden Hurst (Carolina), Samaje Perine (Denver), Tre Flowers (Atlanta)

Retired: Kevin Huber

Without further ado, I present my final 2023 Bengals 53-man roster projection.

OFFENSE (25):

Quarterback (2):

Joe Burrow, Jake Browning:

Cuts: Trevor Siemian, Reid Sinnett

Trags take: Browning wins the QB2 race with a late charge against Trevor Siemian. Against Atlanta, he jumped ahead of Siemian on the strength of his legs. He ran four times for 40 yards, including twice for 34 yards on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 140 yards and directed the first touchdown drive in the preseason. On Saturday, he got the start and came out firing. He was 4-for-4 on the touchdown drive and tossed a perfect back-shoulder toss to Andrei Iosivas before finding Yoshi for the TD in the back of the end zone. He finished 6-for-6 for 42 yards. His effort in the last two preseason games plus his familiarity in the system gives him the final edge.

Running back (4):

Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, Chris Evans

Cuts: Calvin Tyler Jr., Jacob Saylors

Trags take: We’re going to stick with four here. Better to have more versatility than less here. All four bring something different. Williams has returned to the practice field, if only to rehab his right ankle. There’s no rush to get him back with Chase Brown and Chris Evans showing well. Evans led the Bengals in two preseason games with 64 yards on 14 carries for a healthy 4.6 yards per carry. Brown finished with 68 yards on 28 carries for a 2.8 yards per carry average but looked much better in Washington. Evans didn’t see the field in the preseason finale which is usually a good sign.

Tight end (3):

Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox

Cuts: Nick Bowers, Christian Trahan, Devin Asiasi, Tanner Hudson

Trags take: Tanner Hudson entered Saturday as a dark horse here and after four catches for 42 yards, including one very athletic snatch-and-turn grab while being covered, Hudson may have done enough to merit debate inside the building. Sample and Wilcox are very reliable but Hudson showed he can be a weapon in the pass-catching sense. This is a very close battle and if the Bengals were to keep a fourth, Hudson would be it. After activating Wilcox off PUP, don’t think they would activate a player and then cut him. And it was Hudson on the field into the second half Saturday.

Wide Receiver (7):

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas, Stanley Morgan

Cuts:Trent Taylor, Kwamie Lassiter II, Shedrick Jackson, Malachi Carter, Mac Hippenhammer

Trags take: The top six spots are essentially sealed if one assumes they are protecting the drafted Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas. We keep Morgan here because of his leadership in the locker room and the value he brings on special teams.

Offensive line (9):

Orlando Brown Jr., Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Cody Ford, Max Scharping, Cordell Volson, Trey Hill

Cuts: Hakeem Adeniji, D’Ante Smith, Ben Brown, Nate Gilliam, Jaxson Kirkland

PUP:La’el Collins

IR: Devin Cochran (IR)

Trags take: This group has essentially worked itself out. Carman did enough Saturday night to show he’s worthy of the ninth and final spot on the line. Cody Ford is well-respected among the decision-makers including head coach Zac Taylor and offensive line coach Frank Pollack. Hill and Scharping offer versatility inside and both can rep in at center. D’Ante Smith had a good camp and will land on the practice squad if not picked up. Same for Adeniji and Kirkland. Collins on PUP to start gives the Bengals a valuable extra spot here. There’s good versatility on this unit from tackle to guard to center.

DEFENSE(25):

Edge (5):

Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample

Cuts: Jeff Gunter, Owen Carney, Raymond Johnson III

Trags take: Injury to Tarell Basham came at a bad time for him. He was subsequently waived on Friday before the team left for Washington. Owen Carney is an underdog with a real shot at a roster spot. Likely practice squader if not claimed. The latest wrinkle could be the right ankle injury to Joseph Ossai. But he can’t be placed on IR on Tuesday to protect a spot at the start the season or he is lost for the entire year. So if it’s a short-term IR, it’ll have to wait a day.

IDL (5):

DJ Reader, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, Zach Carter

Cuts: Domenique Davis, Tautala Pesefea Jr.

IR:Devonnsha Maxwell

Trags take: This group seems rock solid heading into the season. All five have had good camps and preseason.

Linebackers (5):

Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie, Markus Bailey

Cuts: Keandre Jones, Shaka Heyward, Jaylen Moody, Tyler Murray

Trags take: This is as competitive a group on the back end as you will find on the roster. Wilson, Pratt and ADG are locks. Bachie, who suffered a chest injury in the preseason opener, is a glue guy. Bailey is a big-time tackler.

Cornerbacks (6):

Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, DJ Ivey, Jalen Davis

Cuts: Allan George, Marvell Tell III, Sidney Jones IV

Trags take: This group appears to be pretty much set heading into the season. Davis over Jones here because of Davis’ value as a back-up nickel corner (filled in for Mike Hilton twice last year) and his value on special teams. It’s critical that the Bengals have athletic ability and speed here. They have it across the board, from top to bottom.

Safeties (4):

Nick Scott, Dax Hill, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson

Cuts: Yusef Corker, Larry Brooks, Michael Thomas

Trags take: Michael Thomas becomes the veteran released in a numbers crunch but easily could return on practice squad if one of 16 spots is available to place him.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3):

Kicker (1):

Evan McPherson

In the running: None

Trags take: McPherson was 8-for-8 on field goals, including a 58-yard bomb against Washington Saturday. 3-for-3 on PATs. All systems go.

Punter/Holder(1):

Brad Robbins

Cuts: Drue Chrisman

Trags take: This has been a competitive battle in camp. Robbins is still the choice here. His 51-yarder that was downed at the 8 Saturday reinforced what Simmons sees as his potential.

Long snapper (1):

Cal Adomitis

In the running: None

Trags take: Adomitis was clean in his snaps this preseason.