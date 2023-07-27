Bengals Beat: Joe Burrow Goes Down Injured On Day 2 Of Camp

CINCINNATI — So much for an uneventful camp for Joe Burrow.

The Bengals quarterback pulled up lame about 90 minutes into Thursday’s practice, grabbing his lower right leg and falling to the ground.

He was assisted to a cart and driven off the steamy practice field with his right leg extended.

The injury occurred when he stepped up in the pocket on 11-on-11s and then scrambled to his right to complete a pass. He pulled up several steps into the scramble and fell under his own power to the ground, as Bengals medical staff tended to him.

Burrow had a neoprene sleeve on the calf going into Thursday’s practice.

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Zac Taylor was in wait-and-see mode after practice.

“Just saw his calf,” Taylor initially indicated. “I think a lot of guys after the first day had some soreness.”

Taylor said he didn’t have any immediate information and will wait on any medical information to offer an update.

“We don’t have any information yet, so I’m not going to have any message until we get some,” Taylor said.

Burrow appeared to be running an off-scripted play where he stepped up and ran to his right when the injury happened.

“No, not necessarily,” Taylor said when asked if there were scramble plays called for today. “He was just scrambling… This is football, guys go down with an injury. We don’t message the team after every single guy goes down.”