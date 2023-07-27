    Subscribe
    Bengals Coverage

    Bengals Beat: Joe Burrow Goes Down Injured On Day 2 Of Camp

    Joe Burrow grabs his right calf as he falls to turf on Day 2.
    Mike PetragliaBy Updated:2 Mins Read
    Joe Burrow pulls up lame midway through practice Thursday. (Mike Petraglia-CLNS Media)

    CINCINNATI — So much for an uneventful camp for Joe Burrow.

    The Bengals quarterback pulled up lame about 90 minutes into Thursday’s practice, grabbing his lower right leg and falling to the ground.

    He was assisted to a cart and driven off the steamy practice field with his right leg extended.

    The injury occurred when he stepped up in the pocket on 11-on-11s and then scrambled to his right to complete a pass. He pulled up several steps into the scramble and fell under his own power to the ground, as Bengals medical staff tended to him.

    Burrow had a neoprene sleeve on the calf going into Thursday’s practice.

    Zac Taylor was in wait-and-see mode after practice.

    “Just saw his calf,” Taylor initially indicated. “I think a lot of guys after the first day had some soreness.”

    Trending
    Celtics Situation with Jaylen Brown Not Abnormal

    Taylor said he didn’t have any immediate information and will wait on any medical information to offer an update.

    “We don’t have any information yet, so I’m not going to have any message until we get some,” Taylor said.

    Burrow appeared to be running an off-scripted play where he stepped up and ran to his right when the injury happened.

    “No, not necessarily,” Taylor said when asked if there were scramble plays called for today. “He was just scrambling… This is football, guys go down with an injury. We don’t message the team after every single guy goes down.”

    Share.

    Joined CLNS Media in 2017. Covered Boston sports as a radio broadcaster, reporter, columnist and TV and video talent since 1993. Covered Boston Red Sox for MLB.com from 2000-2007 and the New England Patriots for ESPN Radio, WBZ-AM, SiriusXM, WEEI, WEEI.com and CLNS since 1993. Featured columnist for the Boston Celtics on CelticsBlog.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.