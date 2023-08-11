Bengals Beat: Joe Burrow Takes The Field (Pre-Game), Looks Healthy As Bengals Battle Packers

CINCINNATI — The biggest winner Friday night took the field three and a half hours before kickoff.

At about 3:30 p.m., Joe Burrow took the field without a sleeve on his right leg and toss the football around the Paycor turf on the south side of the 50, close to the Bengals tunnel.

He threw about 15 passes of varying length and routes, including one of 50 yards to Bengals staff, well before players took the field.

He was under the supervision of Bengals coaches and training staff.

But the most significant accomplishment came at the end of the 20-minute session. He ran wind sprints from sideline to sideline with no difficulty.

Burrow was not available to reporters following the workout.

This was his first workout in clear view of others besides the team since he suffered the strained right calf on a sprint out of the pocket to his right on July 27. The next day, head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would be sidelined for “several weeks” but offered no definition as to how long that might be.

Friday’s workout seems to be a clear indication from Burrow, who made an appearance on Wednesday at joint practice with the Packers, that he will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 10 in Cleveland.