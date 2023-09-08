Bengals Beat: Joe Burrow Teammates ‘Very Thankful’, Tee Higgins Wants To Earn Those No. 1 WR Dollars

CINCINNATI — Friday was one of those surreal days inside Paycor Stadium.

There was a certain joy to the Bengals locker room Friday. There was anticipation of the season opener just two days away in the 100th rivalry game with the Browns. And there was apprehension and uncertainty concerning the future of one of their best and brightest stars.

That jubilation comes with the confidence that their franchise quarterback is locked in for the next seven years and will get the money he deserves.

Joe Burrow got his $275 million deal, with $219 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $55 million. The reaction was genuine and predictable.

“I’m very thankful for the front office, the coaches, everybody that made that happen, because without him out there on the field we don’t feel the same,” fellow captain Sam Hubbard said. “We’re not the same Bengals, and he’s our guy, our quarterback. He inspires this locker room, this team, this city. And they made him the quarterback for the future for a reason. I’m happy to have him.”

Hubbard’s voice carries a lot of weight in the locker room. Always has since Zac Taylor took over in 2019. That’s why his words Friday carried extra weight.

“I was campaigning during his senior season,” Hubbard added. “We were looking to be top of the draft. He was looking to be a top draft pick. And Zac was asking me about him. Joe was asking about the Bengals. I was trying to broker that relationship. I knew it’d be a perfect fit. I knew he was going to be the guy that turned it around.

“And I got somebody who is very like-minded and can inspire a whole locker room and change the direction of the whole franchise. And it came to fruition and I’m happy to be a part of it. What kind of message? Pick up the locker room a little bit.”

Veteran receiver Tyler Boyd was clearly happy for Burrow.

“We all kind of felt that he was going to be the highest-paid (NFL player), but kind of didn’t know the number because I think the highest paid was 52 (million annually),” Boyd said. “So we think in between the 53-54-ish. But I mean, I’ve seen it on ESPN now came across my phone and I was just kind of relieved because a lot of guys play better, and it’s more of stress relief knowing that you got your back secure, and the organization believing you, trusting you, and now you go out there just kind of cut it loose.”

“I am so happy for him,” Tee Higgins said. “He deserves it. He’s playing like the best quarterback in the league. So, I mean, it’s a lot easier for him.”

What does Higgins think of that dough?

“Yeah. That’s life changing,” added Higgins, who was asked by teammate-turned-reporter Tyler Boyd what he would do with that kind of coin.

The better question is who might be paying him after this year for that kind of coin.

There was also an undercurrent of what’s next, specifically how will the Tee Higgins drama play out?

“Yeah, it’s kind of tough. So, he got the short end of the stick, but he’s worth a lot,” Boyd said. “So they have to come to some type of agreement. I hope they get something done within these next couple of weeks. And because he’s a guy that’s going to go out there and dominate each and every game, and when (his) number’s called, he always delivers.”

David Mulugheta, the agent for Higgins, is likely going to command at least $100 million for Higgins, the figure that AJ Brown (Philadelphia) and Amari Cooper (Cleveland) get in their deals. Both are tied for third behind Davante Adams ($140 million Las Vegas) and Tyreek Hill ($120 million Miami).

“For me, personally, I think it would be better if (Mulugheta) he texted me, if I get that message and gives me a call, I will call him (back) in less than two seconds. I think it’ll be better if I get the text from him instead of me hitting him up.”

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Friday that the two sides “never got close” to an extension and that Higgins doesn’t appear part of Cincinnati’s future plans.

That doesn’t mean Higgins can’t be a critical part of their current plans. Higgins has everything in the world to play for. He knows it and the Bengals know it. It also doesn’t mean things can’t change and the Bengals and Higgins somehow come closer together.

Remember the Bengals could tag Higgins for the 2024 season. What if the Bengals win the Super Bowl this year? What if they reach the Super Bowl but fall short. There are so many variables in the equation right now. And Higgins is too much of a competitor to think it will distract him.

“I definitely see if I didn’t play, I could see why I wouldn’t,” Higgins said. “But you know, me as a competitor, I want to play the game and also to set myself up our future.”

“We all have one goal, and that is just going to play that last game, win it all,” Higgins said.

Will there be negotiations between now and Sunday?

“I hope. I mean, I have no clue,” Higgins said. “Like I said, my job is just come in every day and do what I do best and catch the ball from No. 9. So, you know if negotiation happens, then it happens.”

Beyond winning the Super Bowl, Higgins definitely wants to show he is an elite receiver worthy of a nine-figure deal.

“Obviously, shoot for Pro Bowl. Last year, fell short of it. I feel like I fell short of it the past two years. But that’s definitely a goal of mine, definitely the main thing is to be a Pro Bowl receiver.”

And the other personal goal?

“Show that I can be a number one receiver like I had before (in 2020),” Higgins said. “But know there’s always room for improvement and I feel like I definitely need to improve on more because my resume is not not as good as the greats. And so that’s got a lot of a lot more work to do, and I look forward to playing in order to get that done.”

Let Tee Higgins play it out. As we’ve all learned, sometimes big deals in sports just have a way of presenting themselves in due course.