Bengals Beat: Understanding How Bengals View Their Budget And How It Explains Their Roster Building

CINCINNATI – This is the busiest time of the year for the Bengals front office.

Just like tax season, there are seemingly endless financial factors to calculate when trying to come up with the final balance sheet that the team can file with the league and work with going forward.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bengals’ bottom line and some predictions heading into free agency:

The NFL salary cap for 2023 is $224,800,000. All teams must meet that number by March 15, the first day of the new NFL season.

Many very reputable online sources like OverTheCap.com and Spotrac.com will list the Bengals has having in the neighborhood of $34 million in cap space. The Bengals do not view it that way, and for good reason.

All NFL teams must account for slew of variables, including existing contracts ($186 million), potential injury settlements ($5.5 million), incentives, grievances, offseason workout programs, dead money from 2022 ($679,000) and 2023 (projected $1 million), projected practice squad commitments, restricted rights free agents, 2023 draft pick signings, undrafted rookie free agents ($7.9 million), active 55 players for gamedays ($1.25 million).

When team executives Katie and Troy Blackburn crunch all the numbers, that $34 million comes down to $12 million. The Bengals this year do get a carryover from 2022 of $1.8 million, bringing practical cap space to $13.8 million.

Now for what it means:

Joe Burrow extension will get done:

There has been considerable talk about whether the Bengals will have the cash on hand to satisfy escrow obligations on bonuses on any future massive extension for Burrow. There will be. And here’s why. On larger contracts, the Bengals believe in paying the player up front the cash to lessen the burden of bonuses. The Bengals don’t believe in kicking the can down the road.

The Bengals don’t diminish the challenge of managing a new Burrow deal. Teams look at their finances through three-year tranches (or windows in non-accounting terms). Managing a $45-50 million average annual deal with bonuses tied in isn’t straightforward. It’s a very complicated analysis when the contract require significant bonuses to be paid over the first two-to-three years, creating a complicated analysis for the 2024, ’25 and ’26 projections.

Keeping Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are clear priorities:

When you have a quarterback like Joe Burrow, you want to make sure you have the appropriate weapons around him, especially when they’re already in house. That’s what made the idea of trading Higgins inconceivable. The Bengals are looking at ways to keep all three together for the long haul. Also consider, the Bengals front office is keenly aware that Zac Taylor’s offense is heavy on three-wideout sets. The Bengals, knowing they have three studs in Higgins, Chase and Tyler Boyd, want to hold onto them as long as is viable. Does that mean they won’t draft someone this year? Of course not. It just means stick with the known commodity and pay for that known commodity until you have an established and trusted replacement, and that almost never happens overnight, Ja’Marr Chase notwithstanding.

Lamar Jackson has nothing to do with Joe Burrow:

Jackson gambled last season by turning down a $250 million deal ($133 million guaranteed) from the Ravens. He was “betting on himself” as they say. While that is admirable, he was also thinking he was in the same class as Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen. Time will tell but that’s why you need an agent with power points and various well-researched slides to present on your behalf to quantify and substantiate your position. Jackson, who represents himself, likely saw the $230 million guaranteed to Deshaun Watson and thought that was a standard he was clearly capable of reaching. Other teams looked at the Watson deal as an outlier. When Jackson was non-exclusively tagged this week and allowed to accept offers from other teams, the Ravens likely knew that other teams would likely cool their heels and not be willing to pay two first-round picks or a fully guaranteed deal for a quarterback coming off a knee injury and has been injured the last two years. Jackson requires a particular scheme to be successful and it’s not that easy to just plug-and-play a quarterback like Jackson into system or mold a system around the QB. No fewer than five NFL teams have indicated they’re not going to be in on Jackson.

Salary Cap Casualties:

Joe Mixon ($12.7 million) is an obvious choice here. La’el Collins ($9.3 million) could be another. D.J. Reader ($15.5 million) and Trey Hendrickson ($15.4 million) would appear locks to return in 2023 despite their massive cap numbers. They are 1-2 in terms of cap space hits on the roster. When a player is cut, the team doesn’t recoup the entire salary cap space that year. They have to account for prorated bonuses and other CBA obligations in every contract. So, for instance, Mixon would generate $7.2 million in space with a cut before June 1 but $10 million in savings after June 1. The NFL offers an exception to clubs where they can cut a player now and officially record it as a post-June 1 cut to save the money. Tyler Boyd ($10.3 million) also presents a high cap number but likely would return for the final year of his deal because of his great value, reliability and significance to the Burrow offense.

The Bengals will not cut a player just for the sake of saving the money, i.e., Reader or Hendrickson. That is a misconception, and it’s the worst kind of roster building. If a first-year player or unheralded free agent comes to camp and beats out a veteran, then so be it. But with Reader and Hendrickson you’re paying elite dollars and getting elite performance. The Bengals have a philosophy of letting roster decisions play out in July, August, and September. As one Bengals source said, “we believe in letting football drive football decisions not finances drive football decisions.”

Bengals won’t be huge players in free agency:

With money tied up in extensions for Joe Burrow and Logan Wilson, and possibly Vonn Bell and Hayden Hurst, the Bengals have prioritized their own this offseason. Duke Tobin acknowledged as much last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The team had supplemented a cast of young talent that was developing in 2020 and 2021 with veterans. Now that young talent is reaching the late stages of their rookie deals. The Bengals are more likely to be players in the second and third weeks of free agency, inking deals with veterans who are looking for a chance to make a name for themselves like Hurst did in the second half of the season. In the secondary for example, think along the lines of Jamel Dean of Tampa Bay, not Marcus Peters of Baltimore, Shaq Griffin of Jacksonville or Jonathan Jones of the Patriots. Those names, especially the 26-year-old Griffin, would be a dream on the opposite side of Chido Awuzie. But they will likely be too rich (eight figures annually) for a team that has spent heavily on the defensive side of the ball since 2020 and needs the money elsewhere.

With all that said, some predictions:

Who do the Bengals extend?

Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson

Who do the Bengals re-sign?

Vonn Bell

Germaine Pratt

Trayveon Williams

Samaje Perine

Hayden Hurst

Trent Taylor

Drew Sample

Brandon Allen

Michael Thomas

Who do the Bengals cut?

Joe Mixon

La’el Collins

Who walks?

Jessie Bates

Eli Apple

Tre Flowers