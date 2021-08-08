Bengals Camp Day 9: Joe Burrow Converts, D’Ante Smith Gets LG Look

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow said before Saturday’s practice on the scorching fields outside Paul Brown Stadium that he just needed real reps to start to feel a rhythm.

He kept true to his word, going 9-for-10 for 71 yards in a full 11-on-11 scrimmage, including a 29-yard out fade completion on 4th-and-5 to Tee Higgins to keep the second of three drives alive.

The drive was capped off by a nice 5-yard swing pass to Joe Mixon to the one (which ended with Mixon actually in the end zone) and a one-yard TD carry after officials placed the ball at the one.

The touchdown drive featuring six plays of positive yardage was the only highlight of the day as the offensive line struggled to find its cohesion with Burrow on two other drives.

“I certainly feel like we’re progressing.” Zac Taylor on #Bengals on TD drive Saturday led by Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/rkiz4HnCYM — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 7, 2021

Rookie D’Ante Smith, getting a look on the first team at left guard with Quinton Spain nursing a minor injury, was called for a false start when he didn’t hear Burrow’s cadence properly, leading to a three-and-out on their first drive. Smith was also called for a hold that stalled the third drive.

The middle of the Bengals offensive line was beaten on the third drive, with the middle of the line allowing defensive end Joseph Ossai, the third-round rookie out of Texas, to get through and ever so lightly hit Burrow.

That drive ended with the Bengals unable to convert a fourth down.

The Bengals offensive line had issues blocking for Joe Mixon, especially on cut-back runs where the backside was not seal, taking away Mixon’s ability to reverse field.

Thaddeus Moss caught a back-shoulder pass for a touchdown at the front pylon in individual drills following the 11-on-11 in a 30-minute team period featuring Burrow and Brandon Allen.

Moss was also on the hands team on the on-side drill, recovering a kick.

Other highlights included:

Tyler Boyd beating Vonn Bell over the middle, with Bell flagged for defensive pass interference.

The middle of the second-team defensive line stopped Traeveon Williams on 4th-and-1.

In 7-on-7s, Brandon Allen hit tight end Mason Schreck with a perfect pass on a 15-yard seam route.

Also in 7-on-7s, Burrow had a pair of bullet pass completions to Stanley Morgan over the middle and Tee Higgins.

Burrow also hit Taylor Trent on an out in the left flat.

Burrow threw a perfect 35-yard fade to Higgins in 7-on-7. Higgins attempted the one-handed grab with his right hand and his left hand caught up with Mike Hilton. The Bengals CB won the battle as it fell incomplete and officials ruled it clean defense.

With Spain out Saturday, the offensive line was as follows: Riley Reiff RT, Michael Jordan RG, Billy Price C, D’Ante Smith LG, Jonah Williams LT.

Linebacker Markus Bailey had to be carted off with 30 minutes left in practice. Zac Taylor said it was a matter of dehydration.

Approximately 1,000 fans lined the end zone and the second practice field Saturday as the Bengals had their second practice with fans in attendance.

The Bengals will have their third camp practice on Sunday with limited fan attendance outside Paul Brown Stadium. It will be final open opportunity until the Bengals final preseason game against Miami on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET.