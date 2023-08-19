Bengals Quick Hits: Defense Makes Its Impact, Jake Browning Rallies Offense Late, Bengals Settle For 13-13 Tie

Better late than never for the Bengals back-up offense.

Chase Brown scored on three-yard bulldozer run up the middle, just breaking the plane of the goal line with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a late 13-10 lead over the Falcons. It was Cincinnati’s first offensive touchdown in two preseason games.

But former Bengals seventh-round pick Logan Woodside led the Falcons down the field with two big pass completions, and the Falcons escaped with a 13-13 tie when Younghoe Koo split the uprights from 45 yards with two seconds left Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Bengals are 0-1-1 while the Falcons stand 1-0-1 in two preseason games.

The Bengals finish the preseason next Saturday in Landover, Md. against the Washington Commanders at 6 p.m. ET.

Jake Browning bounced back from a late fourth-quarter interception to lead the Bengals on a eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, completing all five pass attempts for 47 yards and scrambling twice for 34 yards.

The first-team defense got its chance to shine and made a big play to stop a drive, with the help of five penalties by the Falcons on the opening drive.

Mike Hilton tipped a pass at the Bengals 4-yard line and Joseph Ossai picked off the Desmond Ridder red zone pass after 10 minutes with the ball to open the game.

The backup quarterback situation failed to clarify itself until Browning used his legs and arms to give the Bengals a late lead. Browning finished 16-of-22 for 140 yards with another interception. Trevor Siemian was 7-of-14 in his first-half reps for 62 yards.

Evan McPherson continues to be Cincinnati’s only offensive weapon in the preseason. The kicker was good from 50 and 31 yards but the quarterback play continues to be unable to finish drives with a touchdown.

Of course, the Bengals are not playing their regulars on offense, resting everyone on the offense line with the exception of right tackle Jonah Williams on the first offensive series Friday night. All of the starting receivers sat this one out (Higgins, Chase, Boyd), as did the injured quarterback Joe Burrow, who did not travel to Atlanta.

Also sitting out were tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running backs Joe Mixon and Trayveon Williams.

On defense, 10 of 11 of the projected starters opened on a long 10-play drive to open the game. Chido Awuzie continues to wait to get into full 11-on-11 work in practice while rookie first-rounder Myles Murphy missed practice Wednesday with an illness and stayed home and did not make the trip.