Bengals Quick Hits: Joe Burrow, Bengals Rally From 17-0 Hole To Beat Tom Brady, Bucs, 34-23, For AFC North Lead

TAMPA — Joe Burrow and the Bengals gave Tom Brady a heavy dose of his own medicine Sunday.

The Bengals converted four turnovers and five straight botched Tampa Bay possessions into 24 second half points as the Bengals erased a 17-0 first-half hole and stormed back to beat the Buccaneers, 34-23, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The stunning victory gives the Bengals their sixth straight win, a 10-4 record and sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Joe Burrow finished 27-of-39 for 200 yards with four touchdowns while Brady finished 30-of-44 for 312 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sam Hubbard injured his left calf in the first quarter and did not return while Cam Taylor-Britt injured his left shoulder in the fourth quarter and was also ruled out.

The Bengals were gifted a golden opportunity to open the third quarter when the Bucs botched a fake punt after the Bengals defense held Brady to a three-and-out. Bernard appeared to be caught up in a miscommunication and was tackled at the Bucs 16. But following a Burrow scramble for a first down to the Tampa Bay 6, the drive stalled as the Bengals settled for a field goal to cut the lead to 17-6.

The Bengals’ defense created another opportunity on Tampa Bay’s next possession when Brady’s third down pass intended Cameron Brate was picked off at the Bucs’ 32 by Tre Flowers.

The Bengals appeared close to wasting the chance when Burrow was sacked for a 26-yard loss on third down. But Lavonte David was called for holding Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals received an automatic first down at the Tampa 19. Then, following a facemask penalty on Carlton Davis on Chase, Burrow hit Tee Higgins on a crosser in the back of the end zone for Cincinnati’s first touchdown.

On Tampa’s next possession, Tom Brady was strip-sacked by DJ Reader, with Joseph Ossai recovering at the Tampa Bay 13. On third down, Burrow threw a perfect out to Tyler Boyd for the touchdown and Cincinnati’s first lead. The two-point conversion was good and the Bengals led, 20-17.

Tampa’s fourth possession remarkably started with another turnover as Tom Brday’s hand-off wasn’t received by Leonard Fournette. DJ Reader recovered at the Bucs 39. Eight plays later, Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for eight yards and Cincinnati’s third touchdown in 16 minutes.

Cincinnati forced a fourth straight turnover when Joseph Ossai got to Brady’s right arm, forcing the ball up in the air. Germaine Pratt got to the ball just before it hit the ground, giving the Bengals the ball at Cincinnati 47.

For the second time in as many seasons, Joe Burrow sustained an injury to his right pinky in the first half but was able to battle through it.

The Bucs won the toss and deferred, leaving the Bengals to take the ball to start the game.

The opening drive showed great promise, with two targets and catches for Tee Higgins on the first two snaps. The Bengals drove to the Tampa Bay 40 where Burrow threw over the middle for Ja’Marr Chase. The pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage by Keanu Neal and tipped high into the air, with Carlton Davis making the diving interception.

The bad vibes that seemed eerily similar to Halloween in Cleveland continued on Tampa Bay’s first drive.

Tampa Bay converted that opportunity into three points on a 21-yard field goal by Ryan Succop, capping a 67-yard, 13-play drive. The Bengals nearly turned away the Buccaneers but Brady’s pass intended for Russell Gage went through the hands of Jessie Bates in the end zone.

The Bucs took advantage of a short field on their next drive, marching 59 yards in 11 plays to take a 10-0 lead. The Bengals had a chance to stop Brady but he executed a perfect back corner route pass to Russell Gage on fourth-and-goal from the one.

The injuries continued to pile up as Sam Hubbard went to the sideline with a left calf injury in the second quarter, forcing the Bengals to lean on Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele and and Joseph Ossai. Later in the game, the Bengla

The Bengals caught a break when Succop missed a 50-yard wide left to conclude Tampa Bay’s third drive. But once again, the Bengals offense could do nothing offensively, going three-and-out.

The Bucs then went 85 yards in 4:51 in 10 plays, as Brady continued to surgically pick apart the Bengals secondary over the middle. Brady had completions of 14 and five yards to Leonard Fournette and 18, 15 and 11 yards to Chris Godwin before Brady hit Godwin on a swing pass of five yards for a 17-0 lead.

Brady finished the first half 17-of-23 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow, by contrast, completed 10-of-14 for 84 yards.

Burrow’s best drive came at the end of the half when he directed the Bengals on a 47-yard drive in seven plays. Evan McPherson connected from 41 yards at the halftime gun as Cincinnati went in down, 17-3.