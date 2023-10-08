Bengals Quick Hits: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase And Bengals Race Past Cardinals, 34-20, In Desert

GLENDALE, Ariz. — That was more like it.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase turned back the clock and put on a badly-needed, confidence-boosting show Sunday.

Burrow threw three touchdown passes to Chaseq to lead the visiting Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) past the Arizona Cardinals (1-4), 34-20, Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Burrow finished 36-of-46 for 317 yards and the three touchdowns.

Chase set a new Bengals’ record for catches in a game with 15 on 19 targets and totaled 192 yards, shattering the old mark of 13 held by Carl Pickens in Oct. 1998.

Evan McPherson also had a pair of 40-yard field goals and Cam Taylor-Britt returned an interception for a touchdown for the Bengals, who had their best offensive day of the season and won for the first time in three road games this season.

The Bengals and Burrow started fast.

Burrow was 7-for-7 for 56 yards on the opening drive, including a 2-yard TD pass to Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the end zone on third down. Burrow, who has shown limited mobility in his first four games, displayed plenty of agility on his first drive.

The Bengals drove down the field again on their second possession but had to settle for a 40-yard Evan McPherson field goal after Burrow was sacked by Kevin Strong for a 15-yard loss on third down.

The Cardinals began their comeback in the second quarter when Joshua Dobbs connected on a 25-yard pass to Marquise Brown, beating Jalen Davis in coverage. The Cardinals then took the lead in the second quarter when Dobbs hit tight end Zach Ertz for a 14-10 Arizona lead.

Joe Mixon couldn’t gain a yard on third and fourth downs from the Arizona 1 and the Cardinals took over.

Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Joshua Dobbs on second and 10 from the Arizona 1 and returned it 11 yards to put the Bengals back on top, 17-14, at the half. It was Dobbs’ first interception this season in 137 attempts.

The Bengals took a 24-14 lead when Burrow connected with a sprinting Chase for 63 yards and a touchdown on their first drive of the third quarter.

The Cardinals took advantage of sloppy tackling by the Bengals defense to pull within 24-20 on their next possession on Emeri Demercado’s 11-yard touchdown run around the left end.

But the Bengals answered with an 83-yard drive, capped by Burrow’s third touchdown of the day, a scramble on second down and a throw to the back of the end zone to Chase, who was running along the end line.

The Bengals came out on defense and generated a pair of three-and-outs. Trey Hendrickson had a sack while Jordan Battle had a nice pass break up over the middle.

Burrow had his best start of the season, completing his first 10 passes for 84 yards. Most importantly, he showed his best mobility of the season. His best move came on third-and-goal on the opening drive when he eluded a pass rusher, slid backwards and then fired a dart to Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The good:

Joe Burrow mobility.

Ja’Marr Chase catching big plays.

DJ Turner fills in for Chido Awuzie.

Cam Taylor-Britt pick-6.

Fourth down stop by Nick Scott and Germaine Pratt.

The bad:

Can’t convert third and fourth down at the Arizona 1.

Tackling throughout the game, especially on Arizona’s third quarter touchdown.

Nick Scott (benched temporarily) pass defense