Bengals Quick Hits: Joe Burrow Starts Hot, Defense Closes As Bengals Edge Past Seahawks, 17-13

CINCINNATI — It wasn’t pretty but it was complementary.

Joe Burrow tossed a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Bengals defense intercepted two passes to lead the Bengals (3-3) past the visiting Seattle Seahawks (3-2), 17-13, Sunday before 66,385 at Paycor Stadium.

The Cincinnati defense intercepted Geno Smith twice, sacked the quarterback four times and stopped Seattle twice inside the Bengals 10 in the final three minutes to seal the win.

In all, the Bengals defense faced four red zone chances after Seattle’s game-opening TD drive. They allowed just a field goal in those four chances.

“We have a lot of faith in our defense, especially when they have to go out there — we put them out there in tough spots,” Taylor said. “To have those four low red (zone) stops that they had, they held them to a field goal, two turnovers on downs and a turnover. Exceptional job by our defense. They give you a lot of confidence. It’s a stressful situation. Seattle has a great team. They did a great job in some plays, moving the ball down there. But at the end day, we just have tremendous confidence that our defense is going to figure it out and they did. And they had a huge stop there at the end.”

Burrow finished 24-of-35 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while Smith finished 27-of-41 passing for 323 yards for the Seahawks which had its three-game win streak snapped. Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted passes for the Bengals defense, which saved the day after the Bengals offense went ice cold.

“Yes, our defense stepped up big in the second half. Offense was really good in the first half; we were horrible in the second half. So, we just have to be able to put together a complete game,” Burrow said.

"Got it done." Joe Burrow was clearly not thrilled but he'll take win. 17-13. pic.twitter.com/sTscf7jlbp — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 15, 2023

Seattle took the game’s opening drive and marched down the field in 11 plays, covering 75 yards. The Bengals appeared ready to hold the Seahawks to a field goal in the red zone but safety Nick Scott was call for pass interference on Tyler Lockett in the end zone.

Kenneth Walker III went in on the next play from the Cincinnati 1 and Seattle led, 7-0.

The Bengals answered with one of their best drives of the season, going 69 yards in 13 plays. Burrow converted two third downs and benefited from a Seattle offsides on fourth-and-one following a Joe Mixon dropped pass on third down.

Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd three times on the drive for 22 yards, including an 8-yard in-slant for a touchdown.

The Bengals defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, highlighted by a key pass breakup by Cam Taylor-Britt who stuck his left arm in and knocked the ball out of the arms of DK Metcalf in front of the Bengals’ sideline.

Burrow remained red-hot on the next series, highlighted by a 31-yard completion to Ja’Marr Chase over the middle. Six plays later, Burrow drifted to his left and fired a strike to rookie Andrei Iosivas for a 3-yard touchdown and a 14-7 Cincinnati lead.

First NFL TD on your birthday? Doesn't get better than that 🥳 @AndreiIosivas#SEAvsCIN | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/a3JzzNXMeN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 15, 2023

It was the first career touchdown for the rookie out of Princeton and came on Iosivas’ 24th birthday. And Burrow made sure to retrieve the game ball to mark the occasion.

Joe made sure Andrei got his first NFL touchdown game ball 🧡 pic.twitter.com/QA5CcrNrli — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 15, 2023

Joe Burrow started the game 17-of-19 for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow completed 15 straight passes during one stretch of the first half.

A Jason Myers 55-yard field goal narrowed Cincinnati’s lead to 14-10 at the half.

Burrow threw a ball short for Chase on the opening drive of the second half that was picked off by Tre Brown, giving Seattle the ball at its 31. The Seahawks drove to the Cincinnati 10 before Mike Hilton intercepted a Geno Smith pass at the Cincinnati 3.

Seattle forced a punt and was able to drive to the Cincinnati 5. But Cam Taylor-Britt broke up a Smith pass for Tyler Lockett in the end zone and Seattle settled for a 23-yard Myers field goal to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 14-13.

Seattle lost wide receiver Jake Bobo when he was hit by Dax Hill late in the third quarter and went into concussion protocol.

The Bengals lost their starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a groin injury late in the third quarter. Cody Ford filled in for Brown for the remainder of the game.