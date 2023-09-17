Bengals Quick Hits: Lamar Jackson Outduels Joe Burrow, Ravens edge Bengals, 27-24

CINCINNATI — For the second time in as many seasons, the Bengals are on the brink just two games in.

Thanks to a brutal offensive first half and an inability to stop one of the game’s premiere quarterbacks, the Bengals were handed their second straight loss to start 2023. They have yet to possess a lead in 120 minutes of football this season.

And salt to the wound, Burrow appeared to re-aggravate his right calf on his second touchdown pass to Tee Higgins late in the fourth quarter. Burrow finished 27-of-41 for 222 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Lamar Jackson completed 24-of-33 for 237 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 55 yards to lead the visiting Baltimore Ravens (2-0) past the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2), 27-24, Sunday before 66,015 at Paycor Stadium.

Despite playing without starting offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum and Ronnie Stanley and J.K Dobbins, the Ravens took early control of the game with a 75-yard drive in 13 plays. Gus Edwards had three carries for 20 yards, including the 1-yard scoring plunge that capped the drive.

The Bengals again had trouble getting their offense in gear, going three-and-out on their first drive and punted on their first two possessions.

The Bengals caught a break when Justin Tucker missed a 59-yard field goal wide right late in the first quarter. After assuming possession at their 49, they could manage just two yards and punted.

Cincinnati’s offense was booed off the field after their second drive as the offense managed just 14 yards and no first downs.

Joe Burrow completed four of his first five passes but only for 13 yards.

After allowing a game-opening touchdown drive, the Bengals defense responded, holding the Ravens to punts on the next two possessions. It appeared the Bengals were going to get a big break when Trey Hendrickson forced a fumble and Logan Wilson recovered at the Baltimore 18.

But Bengals defensive lineman Zach Carter was flagged for illegal hands to the face and the Ravens retained possession. The Ravens would punt three plays later, resulting in Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the season, an 81-yard punt return by rookie Charlie Jones.

Jones took the ball at his 19, started up field, made a sharp cut to the sideline and raced untouched up the left sideline for his first career touchdown. There was a flag thrown against Cincinnati on the return in front of the Bengals sideline. But after a conference, the officials picked up the flag and the touchdown stood.

Tucker finished the first half with his second field goal, a 40-yarder that gave Baltimore a 13-10 halftime lead.

The Bengals offense showed good signs to open the second half and seemed poised to score their first offensive touchdown. With the Bengals facing second-and-8 at the Ravens 17, Burrow’s pass for Tee Higgins at the goal line was picked off by Geno Stone.

The 36-yard return was followed by a 50-yard bomb from Jackson to rookie Zay Flowers, who beat corners Cam Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner. Three plays later, Jackson found Mark Andrews on a three-yard pass for the touchdown that made it 20-10.

The Bengals finally put together an offensive touchdown drive when they needed it most, stringing together 13 plays over 75 yards. Burrow connected with Tee Higgins from three yards out on third-and-goal to cut the lead back to three.

But Jackson engineered another 75-yard scoring drive, capped by Jackson’s picture-perfect 17-yard fade pass to Nelson Agholor that beat Chido Awuzie, putting Baltimore up, 27-17, with just over 11 minutes remaining.