BENGALS TO THE SUPER BOWL: Evan McPherson’s 31-yard FG Lifts Bengals Past Chiefs, 27-24, in OT

KANSAS CITY — It took a movie ending but the Bengals are headed back to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles for the first time in 33 years.

The Bengals pulled off the biggest and most dramatic comeback in franchise history, erasing an 18-point deficit and shocking the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime in the AFC Championship before a stunned sellout crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Evan McPherson’s 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl for the first time in. 33 years and matched the biggest comeback in AFC Championship game history. The Colts also came from 21-3 down to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots, 34-31, in Jan. 2007. It was McPherson’s fourth field goal of the game and he is a perfect 12-for-12 in the postseason, one shy of Adam Vinatieri’s 2006 NFL record.

One play after Eli Apple dropped a potential pick-6 to end overtime, Jessie Bates tipped a Patrick Mahomes pass to Vonn Bell setting the Bengals up at their 45 with 14:45 left in overtime.

Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal with 6:04 left in the fourth put the Bengals ahead for the first time, 24-21. Harrison Butker connected from 44 yards at the gun in regulation to force overtime.

Burrow’s third-down 2-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase drew the Bengals within two before Burrow found Trent Taylor for the two-point conversion for the 21-21 tie with 14 seconds left in the third.

The Bengals defense that was ravaged by Patrick Mahomes responded with fire in the second half, sacking Mahomes four times, twice by Sam Hubbard, while BJ Hill intercepted the Kansas City quarterback to set up the game-tying score. Hill also had a sack as the Bengals finally caught up with Mahomes.

The Bengals clawed back to tie the game after BJ Hill picked off Mahomes and returned it to the KC 32 with 3:18 left in the third.

The Chiefs jumped out on top thanks to an 84-yard, 11-play drive in which Patrick Mahomes hurt the Bengals with his arm and his legs.

Mahomes ran 11 yards for a first down and was 5/5 for 48 yards after the Bengals went three-and-out to start the game. Mahomes’ final pass of the drive was on a scramble to his right, finding Tyreek Hill traveling with Mahomes along the back of the end zone for a 7-0 Chiefs lead. Hill outran Chidobe Awuzie in coverage on the play.

The Bengals responded with a 61-yard drive over 14 plays. The drive was costly as Burrow’s pass on first down at the Bengals 49 was high for C.J. Uzomah. As Uzomah landed, linebacker Anthony Hitchens landed on his left leg, twisting the tight end’s knee. He did not return.

Later on the drive, the Bengals appeared to be the victim of two potential defensive pass interference calls not made.

On second-and-10 from the Chiefs 14, Rashad Fenton appeared to pull the arm of Tee Higgins as Higgins was ready to pull in a touchdown pass from Burrow. Then on third down, Burrow threw a pass for Ja’Marr Chase, who was contacted in the end zone by Charvarius Ward.

The Bengals had to settle for a 32-yard Evan McPherson field goal.

The first quarter ended on an ominous note for the Bengals, as Mecole Hardman beat Awuzie for 44 yards down to the Bengals 31. Six plays later, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 5-yard touchdown. Kansas City made it 21-3 on a three-yard Mahomes-to-Mecole Hardman with 5:04 left in the first half.

While Bengals only touchdown of the first half came on a 41-yard screen to Samaje Perine to cap a four-minute drive, the biggest play of the first half from the Bengals perspective was Eli Apple’s open-field tackle of Tyreek Hill at the Bengals 2 as time expired to rob the Chiefs of any points. Apple’s play came just one play after his defensive pass interference in the end zone put the Chiefs at the 1 with five seconds remaining.

The 11-point lead matched Kansas City’s 28-17 margin on Jan. 2.

The Bengals held the Chiefs on their first drive of the second half, forcing Kansas City’s first punt of the game after only one first down. But the Bengals couldn’t do anything with their first possession and punted.