Best CBD Products For Athletes

CBD has been shown to provide a variety of benefits for athletes, including reducing inflammation, pain relief, and improving recovery time. That’s if you carefully choose your supplier as there are a lot of low-quality products on the market.

Here are some of the best CBD product types for athletes that can help improve your performance and recovery.

CBD Oil:

CBD oil is one of the most popular and effective forms of CBD for athletes. It can be taken orally or applied topically to the skin. CBD oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce pain and inflammation associated with exercise and injuries.

How is CBD oil made: CBD oil is typically made by extracting CBD from the hemp plant and then diluting it with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or hemp seed oil.

CBD oil dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD oil and increase gradually as needed.

CBD Topicals:

CBD topicals are another popular option for athletes. They can be applied directly to the skin to target specific areas of pain or inflammation. CBD topicals are often used to relieve muscle soreness and joint pain.

How are CBD topicals made: CBD topicals are typically made by combining CBD with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, and then adding other ingredients, such as essential oils, to create a topical product.

CBD topical dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD topical and increase gradually as needed.

CBD Edibles:

CBD edibles are a great option for athletes who want an easy and convenient way to take CBD. They can be found in a variety of forms, such as gummies, candy, and chocolate.

How are CBD edibles made: CBD edibles are typically made by infusing CBD into food products, such as gummies or candy.

CBD edible dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD edible and increase gradually as needed.

CBD Capsules:

CBD capsules are another easy and convenient way to take CBD. They can be taken orally with water or added to food or drinks.

How are CBD capsules made: CBD capsules are typically made by encapsulating CBD oil in a gelatinous casing.

CBD capsule dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD capsule and increase gradually as needed.

CBD Tinctures:

CBD tinctures are a popular way to take CBD, as they are easy to dose and can be added to food or drinks.

How are CBD tinctures made: CBD tinctures are typically made by combining CBD with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or hemp seed oil.

CBD tincture dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD tincture and increase gradually as needed.

CBD Vape Oil:

CBD vape oil is a great option for athletes who want a quick and easy way to take CBD. It can be used with a vape pen or added to food or drinks.

How is CBD vape oil made: CBD vape oil is typically made by combining CBD with a carrier oil, such as propylene glycol or vegetable glycerin.

CBD vape oil dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD vape oil and increase gradually as needed.

CBD Isolate:

CBD isolate is a pure form of CBD that contains no other cannabinoids or compounds.

How is CBD isolate made: CBD isolate is typically made by extracting CBD from the hemp plant and then purifying it to remove any other compounds.

CBD isolate dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD isolate and increase gradually as needed.

CBD-Infused Products:

CBD-infused products are a great option for athletes who want to take advantage of the benefits of CBD. They can be found in a variety of forms, such as creams, ointments, and gels. As mentioned, these are not medicines and while CBD does have a proven record of positive effects, this field is still being researched.

How are CBD-infused products made: CBD-infused products are typically made by infusing CBD into a base product, such as a cream or gel.

CBD-infused product dosage: Start with a low dose of CBD-infused product and increase gradually as needed.

A Brief History of CBD

The use of CBD dates back thousands of years. CBD was first isolated in the 1940s, and its potential medical uses were first explored in the 1970s.Since then, CBD has been studied for a wide range of potential medical applications. However, due to federal regulations, much of this research is limited.

CBD is thought to have a wide range of medical applications, including the treatment of:

Anxiety

Pain

Inflammation

Epilepsy

Cancer

While more research is needed to confirm these potential uses, CBD is widely used to manage these conditions. CBD is available in a variety of forms, including oils, tinctures, capsules, and edibles. It can also be inhaled using a vaporizer.

CBD is generally well-tolerated, meaning side effects are rare and mild. The most common side effects include drowsiness, dry mouth, and lightheadedness. CBD can interact with certain medications, so it’s important to speak to your doctor before taking it.

While CBD is considered safe, it is not risk-free. There is a lack of regulation surrounding CBD products, so it’s important to purchase from a reputable brand. It’s also important to start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed.

Final Word:

There are many reasons why athletes might choose to use CBD products:

Pain relief

Reduce inflammation

Reduce anxiety and stress

Improve sleep quality

Enhance focus and concentration

CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not produce the “high” associated with marijuana use. This makes it an appealing option for athletes who want to avoid the potential negative side effects of THC, such as impaired coordination and cognition.