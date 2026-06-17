Best Draft Targets for Bruins at Pick 23 | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky breaks out the tiers again! He runs through some of the best options for the Bruins to pick at No. 23 in the NHL Draft.

0:00 – Best Draft Targets for Bruins at Pick 23

4:30 – Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver Giants

5:59 – Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (OH)

7:20 – Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton Wildcats

8:47 – Casey Mutryn, C/RW, United States Developmental Team

10:28 – Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

12:50 – Adam Goljer, D, HK Dukla Trencin

14:26 – Prizepicks

16:17 – Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver Giants

18:13 – Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara

20:24 – Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms

21:52 – JP Hurlbert, LW/RW, Kamloops Blazers

24:10 – Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec Remparts

25:36 – Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo Hockey

26:35 – Nikita Klepov, LW, Saginaw Spirit

28:00 – Subscribe to the podcast!

28:36 – Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara

30:10 – William Hakansson, D, Lulea HF/Almtuna IS

31:50 – Wrapping up!

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