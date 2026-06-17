Best Draft Targets for Bruins at Pick 23 | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky breaks out the tiers again! He runs through some of the best options for the Bruins to pick at No. 23 in the NHL Draft.
0:00 – Best Draft Targets for Bruins at Pick 23
4:30 – Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver Giants
5:59 – Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (OH)
7:20 – Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton Wildcats
8:47 – Casey Mutryn, C/RW, United States Developmental Team
10:28 – Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
12:50 – Adam Goljer, D, HK Dukla Trencin
14:26 – Prizepicks
16:17 – Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver Giants
18:13 – Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara
20:24 – Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms
21:52 – JP Hurlbert, LW/RW, Kamloops Blazers
24:10 – Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec Remparts
25:36 – Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo Hockey
26:35 – Nikita Klepov, LW, Saginaw Spirit
28:00 – Subscribe to the podcast!
28:36 – Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara
30:10 – William Hakansson, D, Lulea HF/Almtuna IS
31:50 – Wrapping up!
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